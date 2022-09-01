Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Having the Most Fun' Dressing Her Baby Bump in Different Styles

Heather Rae El Moussa is bumping along in style.

The Selling Sunset star, 34 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa — reflected on the "fun" she is having with her maternity style in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening.

"Having the most fun dressing up or just getting dressed for work while pregnant 😊🤍🤍," Heather captioned her post, which features four images of herself wearing different looks. "I never ever could've imagined that growing my baby boy would make me feel happier and more confident than ever."

Noting that "the baby glow is real 😆💗," the realtor then asked for fans to comment on which of the featured looks they liked best.

RMLA/BACKGRID; Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

"I've been trying out new styles and outfits but I want to know, which one is your favorite? 1 (dressy), 2 (casual), 3, (work chic), or 4 (loungey)!?" Heather wrote.

Heather and husband Tarek, 41, were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

Later that month, the couple learned the sex of their baby with friends and family by their side. The couple shot off confettti canons with their loved ones, revealing they were having a son.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," Tarek and Heather captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa; Heather's ultrasound photos. Amy Sussman/Getty; Heather El Moussa/Instagram

In addition to waiting for the newborn's arrival, Tarek is also already a father to son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Last month, Tarek expressed admiration for his wife when he penned a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of the pair candidly posing for the camera, the Flip or Flop alum began his caption, writing, "When everyday is bring your wife to work day>>> 🙌."

"In awe of how amazing Heather has been doing throughout her pregnancy. Still coming to work, still working out, and still being an incredible step mom to Tay and Bray!" he added.