Halsey is expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Pregnant Halsey Cradles Baby Bump While Basking in the Sun: ‘Beautiful Weather’

Halsey shared sweet photos Tuesday as they cradled their baby bump on a sunny day.

The "Without Me" singer – who is expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin – wore a sundress with sunflowers on it as they sat in the sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Halsey, 26, cradled their baby bump in one of the pictures they shared and in another, they posed for a selfie showing off their bold makeup.

"après la pluie, le beau temps ☺️🌻☀️," the artist captioned the post, which translates to "after the rain, the beautiful weather."

Halsey Credit: Halsey/instagram

Singer Lauren Jauregui commented, "Beautiful🥰."

Courtney Love commented with several emojis including a teddy bear, stars, and a heart.

Another fan called Halsey "ethereal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Halsey Credit: Halsey/instagram

Halsey announced their pregnancy in January along with a series of maternity photographs.

"surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," the post was captioned.

They tagged their boyfriend Aydin over the baby bump.

"Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," Aydin commented, to which the singer replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

The day after their pregnancy announcement, Halsey posted several photos of their baby bump and the scars from surgeries they had undergone to help treat their endometriosis.

"The scars that got me this angel," the "You Should Be Sad" singer captioned the post.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise!' Halsey Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child: 'Love This Mini Human Already'

Halsey later shared in a post that they thought pregnancy would change their "perception of gender."

"I've been thinking lots about my body. It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," they wrote. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."