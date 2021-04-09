Halsey is currently expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Pregnant Halsey Compares Their Growing Baby Bump to the Size of a Basketball: 'Spot the Difference'

Halsey is getting closer to meeting their baby on the way!

On Thursday, the singer, who is currently expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, showed off the size of their growing baby bump by placing a basketball next to their bare belly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the Instagram photos, the 26-year-old is seen lounging in a pair of tie-dye sweatpants and a nude bra as they hold the basketball in one hand and their bump in the other.

The "Without Me" artist looks straight into the camera in the first shot and glances down at the basketball in the second.

"These spot the difference games r getting harder every day 😃🏀," the musician teased in the caption.

Many of Halsey's friends and followers gushed over their growing belly in the comments of the photo.

Actress Jordyn Jones wrote, "aww" while singer Gracie Abrams added, "Screaming"

Another user replied, "🥲💗 this makes me so happy" while one fan wrote, "BALL IS LIFE ( and also the most gorgeous mama 😍💜✨ )

Halsey first announced their pregnancy in January, sharing a trio of maternity photographs on their Instagram alongside the caption: "surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻 Photos by @samdameshek."

Halsey pregnant Image zoom Credit: Sam Dameshek

"Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," Aydin wrote in the comments section at the time, to which the singer replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

A day after sharing the happy news, Halsey posted a Polaroid of their bump and the scars from the multiple surgeries they had undergone to help treat their endometriosis.

"the scars that got me this angel," the "You Should Be Sad" songstress captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently, Halsey spoke about their journey to pregnancy, writing on their Instagram Stories, "why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?"

"My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb," the singer wrote, adding, "But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

In the past, Halsey has been candid about their struggles with reproductive health. Back in 2016, they revealed during a Rolling Stone interview that they had become pregnant the year prior — just before their career launched — but suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show. They still went ahead with the performance.