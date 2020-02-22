Pregnant Grimes Explains Why She Hasn't Shared the Sex of Her Baby: 'They May Decide Their Fate'

Image zoom Grimes Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Grimes will not be sharing the sex of her baby anytime soon.

During a YouTube livestream on Friday, the singer — who is seven months pregnant with her first child — responded to a fan who asked if she was going to reveal the sex of her baby on the way.

“I don’t want to say the gender of the baby … because I feel like their privacy should be protected. I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public,” Grimes said. “And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.”

The singer, who recently released her new album Miss Anthropocene, echoed those comments in a tweet later on Friday when someone asked if she was having “a girl or boy,” writing, “They may decide their fate and identity.”

They may decide their fate and identity https://t.co/cv3iAlfKei — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 (@Grimezsz) February 21, 2020

Also during the livestream, Grimes, 31, also revealed that she already has a name picked out for her child.

“I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it,” she shared. “But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.”

Elsewhere in the livestream, Grimes spoke about feeling sick throughout her pregnancy, saying that the experience has “given me a lot more respect for people who have babies.”

On Thursday, the mom-to-be revealed she was seven months pregnant — and feeling “mega sick” — while she promoted a cover story interview with The Face magazine featuring her “digital avatar” on the cover.

“TMI here — but prob out of album stress? x too much work etc I was mega sick last night (it was rough haha 😭 sorry for tmi) but it rly makes the reason we made the @Warnymph all the more relevant to me cuz I CANNOT DO ANY MORE PHOTOS OR I WILL DIEEE,” the singer wrote in the caption of her post.

“But yes, 🧚🏻‍♀️🐉 At 7 months pregnant, I sent my avatar to represent me for the cover of The Face magazine!” she added.

Grimes has been romantically linked to tech entrepreneur Elon Musk since 2018 when they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

While Musk, 48, has not commented on the pregnancy, he tweeted a baby emoji in response to a tweet that added a song of hers to a video of Musk dancing on a stage at a Tesla event.

Grimes first sparked pregnancy rumors when she shared a baby bump photo on Instagram on Jan. 8, writing in response to a fan’s comment, “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”