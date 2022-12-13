Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters

Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 03:50 PM
Pregnant Grete Griffin Stuns in Maternity Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters
Photo: Steinart Studios

Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter.

As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE.

Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink maternity dress with cascading pink ruffles.

The former NFL quarterback, 32, matches Grete in a pink button-down shirt, while daughters Gameya, 3, and Gloria, 5, each sport their own dresses with tulle ruffles.

The couple's baby on the way will join Gameya and Gloria as well as Robert's 7-year-old daughter Reese Ann from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Steinart Studios
R: Caption . PHOTO: Steinart Studios

Grete recently also spoke to PEOPLE about her excitement ahead of the family's new addition.

"Emotionally, I'm excited and anxious at this point. I know the due date is approaching fast, and the reality of another baby girl joining us is starting to set in," she says. "Super excited!"

Grete admits she's faced some difficult times this pregnancy but is feeling better in the home stretch.

"Physically, I feel better than I did around 25-27 weeks. Then, my body was so sore, and a lot of places hurt," she notes. "Right now, seems like everything has settled in. I have the normal aches and pains, and it's getting harder not to 'waddle' while walking but otherwise, so far, so good!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Steinart Studios
R: Caption . PHOTO: Steinart Studios

Last weekend, the Monday Night Countdown co-host and his wife stepped out for the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center.

Following the ceremony, Grete opened up about the experience of getting glam for an event while so close to welcoming her baby girl. For their evening out, Grete looked radiant in a shimmering red off-the-shoulder gown that hugged her baby bump while Robert opted for a bright blue tuxedo.

"Getting ready was fun, I told my makeup artist that someone else doing your hair and makeup at 8.5 months pregnant feels like a full body massage," she tells PEOPLE. "We had a lot of fun getting ready."

Pregnant Grete Griffin Stuns in Maternity Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters
Steinart Studios

The couple snuck away after the event to see the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center, taking in one of their last date nights before their new addition arrives.

The NFL star announced the couple's exciting baby news in July.

"THE BLESSINGS JUST KEEP COMING‼️" the excited dad shared on Instagram. "WE ARE PREGNANT‼️‼️‼️"

Related Articles
Pregnant Grete Griffin Is 'Excited' to Welcome Baby as Shines Beside Robert Griffin III at Heisman Ceremony
Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos
Robert Griffin III
Robert Griffin III and Wife Grete Expecting Third Baby Together: 'Blessings Just Keep Coming'
Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Excited to Be 'Raising a Newborn': 'A New Little Soul'
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Brittany Mahomes Poses Nude in Maternity Photoshoot as She and Husband Patrick Mahomes Await Baby No. 2. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClcKmq3pEMw/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses Nude as She and Husband Patrick Await Baby No. 2 — See the Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy, Son Patrick 'Bronze' — See the Sweet Photo
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey as They Share Sweet Gift for Baby: 'Future Footballer'
lindsay arnold
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Poses in Bikini as She Shows Off Baby Bump in Beachside Photo: '17 Weeks'
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Name He and Wife Brittany Almost Chose for Their Baby Boy
Brittany Mahomes maternity photos
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in No Underwear in Sexy Maternity Photos: 'We Are Powerful'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ-izwp-OP/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D. Brittany Mahomes Patrick Mahomes. Credit: Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters with Blake Lively Are 'Ready' for Baby No. 4: 'They Love It'
Brittany Mahomes maternity photos
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'