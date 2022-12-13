Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters

Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter.

As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE.

Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink maternity dress with cascading pink ruffles.

The former NFL quarterback, 32, matches Grete in a pink button-down shirt, while daughters Gameya, 3, and Gloria, 5, each sport their own dresses with tulle ruffles.

The couple's baby on the way will join Gameya and Gloria as well as Robert's 7-year-old daughter Reese Ann from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Steinart Studios R: Caption . PHOTO: Steinart Studios

Grete recently also spoke to PEOPLE about her excitement ahead of the family's new addition.

"Emotionally, I'm excited and anxious at this point. I know the due date is approaching fast, and the reality of another baby girl joining us is starting to set in," she says. "Super excited!"

Grete admits she's faced some difficult times this pregnancy but is feeling better in the home stretch.

"Physically, I feel better than I did around 25-27 weeks. Then, my body was so sore, and a lot of places hurt," she notes. "Right now, seems like everything has settled in. I have the normal aches and pains, and it's getting harder not to 'waddle' while walking but otherwise, so far, so good!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Steinart Studios R: Caption . PHOTO: Steinart Studios

Last weekend, the Monday Night Countdown co-host and his wife stepped out for the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center.

Following the ceremony, Grete opened up about the experience of getting glam for an event while so close to welcoming her baby girl. For their evening out, Grete looked radiant in a shimmering red off-the-shoulder gown that hugged her baby bump while Robert opted for a bright blue tuxedo.

"Getting ready was fun, I told my makeup artist that someone else doing your hair and makeup at 8.5 months pregnant feels like a full body massage," she tells PEOPLE. "We had a lot of fun getting ready."

Steinart Studios

The couple snuck away after the event to see the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center, taking in one of their last date nights before their new addition arrives.

The NFL star announced the couple's exciting baby news in July.

"THE BLESSINGS JUST KEEP COMING‼️" the excited dad shared on Instagram. "WE ARE PREGNANT‼️‼️‼️"