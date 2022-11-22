Pregnant Girlfriend of Late Football Star Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Ultrasounds at His Grave

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late college football player Spencer Webb, is sharing the heartwrenching reality of her pregnancy journey.

On Monday, Kay shared a photo on her Instagram Story from Webb's grave with Post Malone's track "I Fall Apart" playing in the background. Kay appeared to be sitting on a blanket in front of her late boyfriend's grave with a strip of her latest ultrasound photos of the couple's baby boy placed in front of her.

"Family bonding day," she wrote, adding emojis of an infinity symbol, a spider, a web and a white heart.

Kay announced she is expecting a baby with Webb in August, more than a month after the Oregon tight end died at age 22 in a rock sliding accident. The standout tight end for the Ducks died in July when he fell and hit his head near Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's Eugene campus.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kelly kay/instagram

The model shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding a sign with the baby's sonogram and the words: "Coming soon: Baby Webb."

"We created an angel before heaven gained one," she captioned the post. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

Speaking about navigating her pregnancy while mourning last month, the model noted that "healing isn't linear."

Kay discussed the many emotions she's navigated, acknowledging that "this will be the hardest thing I ever have to go through, but I'm fighting."

Kelly Kay/Instagram

"I'm fighting for those moments of happiness and laughter. I'm fighting for my friends and family while they over-pour into my cup and make sure I don't fall. I'm fighting for my son because he deserves a happy, healthy mother," she continued. "And I'm fighting because that's what Spencer knew me as and would want. I know the pain will never go away but I'm trying to find peace in those happy moments. Day by day, hour by hour, second by second 🕊️🙏🏼🕷️🕸️."

Last month, Kay revealed the sex of their baby on the way with an emotional video on Instagram.

Standing on a football field and wearing Webb's number 18 jersey, she pointed to the sky. From behind, loved ones then doused Kay in blue Gatorade, revealing that the baby will be a boy. She later released a bunch of blue balloons into the sky.

"I know you picked him out to protect me. He's gonna be a legend just like his daddy. I love you both forever @spider_ #babyspidey," Kay wrote in the caption.