Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Recalls 'Creative' Ways 'Not Dead Yet' Team Hid Her Baby Bump While Filming

Gina Rodriguez and husband Joe LoCicero are awaiting the birth of their first baby

By Carita Rizzo
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 03:50 PM
gina rodriguez
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Gina Rodriguez didn't expect to be starting her family and a new show at the same time.

Though that's what the actress faced while filming her new series, Not Dead Yet, she was met with nothing but support by the cast and crew, she revealed during a panel at the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Wednesday.

"It's my first time experiencing this, and they've been so loving and supportive of me, you know, accidentally getting pregnant right before the show started," she said. "Me and my husband are obviously very excited about it, but it definitely wasn't planned."

Rodriguez, 38, said that executive producer Dean Holland was a big help during production and was "always there to make me feel very comfortable about the experience because it was very new."

"So he helped all the directors come up with very creative ways to either cover the belly, whether it was costumes or my cubicle, or a plant or refrigerator," she explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

The mom-to-be admitted that it felt tougher and tougher as filming and her pregnancy progressed.

"I'll never forget, because each day I felt like, 'I'm so big, I can't imagine hiding [this]' and now I look back and I'm like, 'That was nothing,' " she said. "I was so afraid."

Rodriguez recalled telling the showrunner that she's "not getting smaller," to which he assured her, "You're pregnant, you're a miracle. Just live in it and we'll figure it out."

"And they did," Rodriguez said, giving all credit to the team. "They figured it out and my costars helped figure it out and the crew, so it was a very loving, protective set, that would be like, 'This is one of your shots.'"

gina-rodriguez
Source: Joe Locicero/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Rodriguez opened up about being in the home stretch of her pregnancy.

"I feel like I'm taking 72 different classes from conscious parenting to hypnobirthing to doula classes to prenatal yoga to figuring out how best I can prepare to be ready for birth," the pregnant actress shared, "because that just feels like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro."

Rodriguez also said she's "really leaning on all the mothers around" her.

"All the people that have done it before me, hoping they'll teach me and help me when I fall," she continued. "I just got to get through the birth part. Once I get there, then I think I can see further."

Related Articles
gina rodriguez
Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Says She's Doing 'All the Preparation' to Get Ready for Motherhood
Why Hilary Swank Is Drawn to Survivor Stories Like 'I Am Mother': 'We're All Surviving Something'
Hilary Swank Reveals How She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret While Filming During the First Trimester
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Gina Rodriguez on Launching a New Show While Pregnant with Her First Child: 'That's What Life Is'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes a Baby Boy: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes First Baby, Son Torin James: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Mena Suvari poses as NET-A-PORTER and Laquan Smith host an intimate dinner in Los Angeles to kick off Oscars weekend at Olivetta on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Mena Suvari Opens Up About Struggling with Postpartum Depression 'Every Day' Since Son's Birth
Missy Peregrym Details 'Empowering' Birth of Daughter, 5 Months, and Returning to Work at 'FBI'
Missy Peregrym Details 'Empowering' Birth of Daughter, 5 Months, and Returning to Work at 'FBI'
Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe LoCicero Announce Their First Pregnancy on Her 38th Birthday
Gina Rodriguez Reveals She and Husband Joe LoCicero Are Expecting Their First Baby Together
90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Gina Rodriguez Says Pregnancy Makes Her Feel Like a 'Superwoman': 'I Have So Much Appreciation'
Hunter McGrady family
Hunter McGrady Says She Had Sex 'Right Next to the Ole Crib' for First 6 Months of Son's Life
Scotty McCreery and Gabi McCreery pregnant
Riding High on Five No. 1s, Scotty McCreery Now Awaits Fatherhood: 'I Don't Think I've Stopped Smiling'
Halsey for Allure Magazine
Pregnant Halsey 'Felt Like Such a Failure' After Stopping Prenatal Vitamins Due to 'Bad' Vomiting
Adrienne Bailon and son Ever James Houghton
Adrienne Bailon Shares How She Kept 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy a Secret: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
Ashley Graham Shows Progress of Her Hairline Growing Back in After It Fell Out Following Her Pregnancy
Ashley Graham Reveals Her Hairline Is Growing Back in After It Fell Out Following Her Pregnancy
Maren Morris Ryan Hurd baby
Stars Who've Opened Up About Their Struggles with Postpartum Depression
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Maks Chmerkovskiy Felt 'Helpless' Being Separated from Wife Peta Murgatroyd During Miscarriages
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'