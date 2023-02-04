Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Jokes She's Taking 'Some Bets' on Whether Baby or New Show Arrives First

Gina Rodriguez is sweetening the pot as she prepares for two big debuts.

The Golden Globe winner, 38, joked about people asking her due date as she promotes the Feb. 8 premiere of her new ABC comedy Not Dead Yet, while sharing some recent throwbacks from her first pregnancy with husband Joe Locicero.

"Just a few things I've been doing while 40-plus weeks pregnant. #NotDeadYet #NotUnpregnantYet #StopAskingMyDueDate," Rodriguez wrote in her caption. "Let's take some bets on what comes first, the TV show or the baby?!?!?"

In the post, the star posed with her baby bump in front of a billboard for her new show, recorded a voiceover and spoke on a panel with her costars. Rodriguez played Dance Dance Revolution with Locicero, 36, in one video, and one photo showed off her belly next to their dog Marty.

Rodriguez, who is also an executive producer on Not Dead Yet, previously spoke to PEOPLE about juggling her first pregnancy with the new show. "That's what life is," she said in December 2022.

"It's everything, everywhere, all at once, right? I love that movie, but also the title is just so apropos to life itself," Rodriguez continued. "It's all the things. It's all the things, all at once. And I'm just trying to let go. At some times, successfully letting go. At other times, gripping too hard."

The Jane the Virgin alum explained that she's just trying to savor every moment. "When you sit in it, it feels like you're alive. I enjoy that feeling," said the mom-to-be.

She stars in Not Dead Yet as broke and newly single Nell Stevens, who attempts to relaunch the career she left behind 10 years ago with the only job she can find, writing obituaries.

RELATED VIDEO: Tess Romero Opens Up About Her 'Really Funny' & 'Cool' Costar Gina Rodriguez

Rodriguez and Cicero announced their first pregnancy in July 2022 on her 38th birthday, after tying the knot in May 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first two episodes of Not Dead Yet debut Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC