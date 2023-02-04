Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Jokes She's Taking 'Some Bets' on Whether Baby or New Show Arrives First

"Just a few things I've been doing while 40-plus weeks pregnant," Gina Rogriguez wrote on Instagram as she shared some recent throwbacks from her first pregnancy

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 4, 2023 03:59 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Gina Rodriguez is sweetening the pot as she prepares for two big debuts.

The Golden Globe winner, 38, joked about people asking her due date as she promotes the Feb. 8 premiere of her new ABC comedy Not Dead Yet, while sharing some recent throwbacks from her first pregnancy with husband Joe Locicero.

"Just a few things I've been doing while 40-plus weeks pregnant. #NotDeadYet #NotUnpregnantYet #StopAskingMyDueDate," Rodriguez wrote in her caption. "Let's take some bets on what comes first, the TV show or the baby?!?!?"

In the post, the star posed with her baby bump in front of a billboard for her new show, recorded a voiceover and spoke on a panel with her costars. Rodriguez played Dance Dance Revolution with Locicero, 36, in one video, and one photo showed off her belly next to their dog Marty.

Rodriguez, who is also an executive producer on Not Dead Yet, previously spoke to PEOPLE about juggling her first pregnancy with the new show. "That's what life is," she said in December 2022.

"It's everything, everywhere, all at once, right? I love that movie, but also the title is just so apropos to life itself," Rodriguez continued. "It's all the things. It's all the things, all at once. And I'm just trying to let go. At some times, successfully letting go. At other times, gripping too hard."

The Jane the Virgin alum explained that she's just trying to savor every moment. "When you sit in it, it feels like you're alive. I enjoy that feeling," said the mom-to-be.

She stars in Not Dead Yet as broke and newly single Nell Stevens, who attempts to relaunch the career she left behind 10 years ago with the only job she can find, writing obituaries.

RELATED VIDEO: Tess Romero Opens Up About Her 'Really Funny' & 'Cool' Costar Gina Rodriguez

Rodriguez and Cicero announced their first pregnancy in July 2022 on her 38th birthday, after tying the knot in May 2019.

The first two episodes of Not Dead Yet debut Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

