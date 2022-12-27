Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Says She's Doing 'All the Preparation' to Get Ready for Motherhood

The Not Dead Yet actress — who is expecting her first baby with husband Joe LoCicero — exclusively tells PEOPLE how she's gearing up for motherhood

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on December 27, 2022 02:20 PM
gina rodriguez
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Gina Rodriguez is pulling out all the stops to make sure she's ready to become a first-time mom.

As the Not Dead Yet star exclusively tells PEOPLE, she's doing "all the preparation" ahead of her little one's arrival.

"I feel like I'm taking 72 different classes from conscious parenting to hypnobirthing to doula classes to prenatal yoga to figuring out how best I can prepare to be ready for birth," the pregnant actress, 38, shares, "because that just feels like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro."

Rodriguez also says she's "really leaning on all the mothers around" her.

"All the people that have done it before me, hoping they'll teach me and help me when I fall," she continues. "I just got to get through the birth part. Once I get there, then I think I can see further."

In July, the Jane the Virgin alum announced she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Joe LoCicero. She recently revealed the baby's arrival is just "a few more weeks" away.

Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe LoCicero Announce Their First Pregnancy on Her 38th Birthday
Gina Rodriguez/Instagram

Rodriguez's journey into motherhood comes as she's also preparing to launch her new ABC series, Not Dead Yet. The show sees her starring as Nell Serrano — a woman who is in a rut after being forced to start over following a tough breakup.

Though finding balance between the two endeavors has come with its challenges, Rodriguez says this experience has also allowed her to realize her "resilience."

"The power of women and our capabilities as we can grow a human and still star in a TV show and executive produce. I learned that from so many women around me: America Ferrera and Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña, and so many women that have done it," she says. "I know the list goes on. There have been so many women that have reached out: Melissa Fumero and Angelique Cabral."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

"I have a great sisterhood on set with Hannah Simone and Lauren Ash, where they just are there for me in such a loving way," Rodriguez continues. "It is really showing me the power of friendship, the power of sisterhood, and our capacity to take on so much and continue to expand and grow. I would say that that's been the overarching thing, is just like, 'Oh, my goodness. We did this.' And I didn't do it alone."

Rodriguez says having support from those around her has also helped her to persevere.

"Sometimes you can feel so alone, not only in the journey like motherhood or pregnancy but in this industry," she explains. "I just felt very supported. And then, I learned also how important it is to soak up the moments with the people that you love and strangers and new friendships because we don't know what life has or will unfold for us."

Not Dead Yet premieres Feb. 8 on ABC.

