The model confirmed in April that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting a child together

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals What She Has Been Snacking on During Her Social Distancing Summer

Gigi Hadid is giving fans a glimpse of her life at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including all the delicious treats she's been snacking on throughout her pregnancy.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the model, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, shared a slideshow featuring lots of mouthwatering dishes as she continues to shelter in place.

One shot showed a close-up of iced cinnamon buns, while another featured a container of strawberries from a garden.

Hadid also posted a picture of avocado sushi rolls resting beside a platter full of fresh vegetables, as well as what appeared to be breaded meat cutlets sitting on top of arugula and garnished with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and balsamic vinegar.

"summer gratitude," she captioned.

Her followers quickly flooded the comment section asking about the culinary creations, with Ashley Graham writing, "I need those cinnamon rolls."

"drop the recipe 🙌🙌🙌," Karlie Kloss added.

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in April during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

At the time, Hadid revealed she had been eating everything bagels with cream cheese so much that her family ordered her a birthday cake shaped like the food for her 25th birthday.

"In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day, so I was so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel," she gushed.

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE in May that Hadid and Malik, 27, are "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.

"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," a fashion world source said. "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

"Gigi is young, but always said she wants several kids," the insider said. "She's sensitive and nurturing and will be a great mom."

In July, Hadid opened up on Instagram Live about why she hasn't been sharing too many photos of her pregnancy.

"I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said, alluding to the COVID-19 outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," she explained. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

However, the cover girl promised fans that she has been documenting the experience and will share more when she feels comfortable.