"She's very sweet about her babies and baby dolls already," Gabby Barrett told Audacy's Leading Ladies of her 1-year-old daughter Baylah May

Pregnant Gabby Barrett Says Her Daughter, 1, Is 'Absolutely' Excited to Be a Big Sister

Gabby Barrett's daughter is ready to be a big sister.

On Thursday, the "I Hope" singer, 22, said that her 1-year-old daughter Baylah May, whom she shares with husband Cade Foehner, is "absolutely" excited about having a younger sibling.

Speaking with Audacy's Leading Ladies host Katie Neal, Barrett first shared how she's feeling after revealing on Mother's Day she's pregnant with her second baby.

"I'm good. I'm fatigued. In and out nausea kind of gets me sometimes at the most random spots, but I'm good for the most part. I'm in the second trimester now," said Barrett.

When asked if Baylah is "excited" about the new baby, Barrett said, "Absolutely."

"She's very sweet about her babies and baby dolls already," Barrett continued. "She puts them to sleep all the time, she'll hold them like she's putting them to sleep. It is the sweetest thing. Give them their pacifier, and she does give my belly kisses and stuff. I don't think she understands there's a baby in the belly, but she's very sweet about it."

Sharing the news of her pregnancy with fans on Sunday, Barrett posted a video of an ultrasound and announced that she is having a baby boy.

"My son. 💙 Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!" she wrote alongside the sweet clip.

Foehner also shared the ultrasound footage on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett_She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28 'Praise God from whom all blessings flow!' "

The special announcement comes after Barrett and Foehner celebrated Baylah's 1st birthday in January.

Barrett posted a carousel of images that showed the trio enjoying a day at a Disney theme park, covering Baylah's face with a heart. The series of photos also featured the tot adorably sitting behind spilled milk and cereal, and playing with a toy, ending with a video of Baylah when she was in the hospital just after being born.

"Happy 1st birthday to my heart. My precious little girl. My daughter," Barrett captioned the sentimental post.