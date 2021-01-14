Pregnant Gabby Barrett Says Husband Cade Foehner Rubs Her Feet 'Every Single Night'

"Pregnancy can bring on mood swings and all of those crazy things from the lovely hormones," she tells PEOPLE. "And he's just been very patient about it and very understanding and kind to me"

Dad-to-bes ... take notes from Cade Foehner!

As Gabby Barrett and Foehner await the arrival of their baby girl "any day now," the pregnant singer catches up with PEOPLE about her third trimester and how her husband has shown her the best care.

"He's just been very nice. He rubs my feet every single night. He's been extra, extra thoughtful," the 20-year-old mother-to-be tells PEOPLE. "And pregnancy can sometimes bring on mood swings and all of those crazy things from the lovely hormones."

"He's just been very patient about it and very understanding," she adds.

The extra love from Foehner, 24, comes at the best time for Barrett as she explains that her third trimester has "definitely been the hardest."

"I can't do normal things that I want to do. I get so tired so quickly," she says. "I want to clean the house and make sure everything's so clean, but it's so hard to bend down and it's hard to roll over when you sleep."

She won't need to wait much longer before holding her baby girl in her arms though, as she's due by the end of the month — and Barrett's excitement is palpable as she describes what she most looks forward to about motherhood

"I always wanted to be a mom. It was something that was always ingrained in me from a very young age," she says. "I remember being in high school and I would always pray about my future spouse and my future kids. I just can't wait to see what she looks like. It's insane to me that we are literally right around the corner from this; that she's coming very soon."

"I hope she gets Cade's hair, not mine," she adds with a laugh. "He has much nicer hair than I do."

Barrett says she and Foehner are looking forward to entering "this new stage in life" and starting a new chapter — with more kids!

"We're ready to add on to our family and get some babies in there," she says. "I definitely want to have more than one in the future, for sure."

The time away from touring and music during 2020 also allowed the country couple, who got married in October 2019, to "get to know each other" even better than before.

"That first year you get to really figure out the person and how to share your space with somebody else," she says. "And that's been actually really, really enjoyable. This time has made me become even closer to him."