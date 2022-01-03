Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February

Pregnant Eve Shows Off Baby Bump, Says She 'Can't Believe' She'll Be 'Meeting This Little Person'

Eve is eager to welcome her little one.

On Monday, the 43-year-old pregnant rapper shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed in black as she cradled her baby bump, tagging her husband Maximillion Cooper in the picture.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Can't believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person 🤰🏽✨❤️" she captioned the post while Cooper simply commented, "🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼♥️"

Several stars shared sweet messages to Eve in the comments, including Brandy, RHOA star Marlo Hampton, and Eve's Queens costar Nadine Velazquez. Naomi Campbell also commented, "So thrilled for you @therealeve , there is nothing like it ❤️❤️❤️"

The rapper later responded to a follower who asked when she would reveal the sex of her baby, writing, "very sooonnn hehe ❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eve shows off baby bump Credit: Eve/Instagram

Last month, Eve gave her followers a glimpse at the baby shower her loved ones threw for her back in October. The musician was joined by her friends and family for the special occasion, including her husband, mother Julia Wilch-Jeffers, and costars Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez.

In the photos posted to Instagram, Eve smiled and cradled her baby bump as she wore a silk burgundy dress.

"#babyshower in October 🥰🥰 thanku @ejlefton for the most amazing day!!! And thanku to all you ladies for making me feel so special!!! I've been meaning to post these for weeks!!! 🤰🏾❤️ pic number 1 is me and my momma ❤️" she captioned the post.

In November, Eve announced the exciting news that she and Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February.

The "Who's That Girl?" singer shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we'v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve captioned her post.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.