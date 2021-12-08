Pregnant Eve Shares Photos from Her 'Amazing' Baby Shower: I 'Feel So Special'

Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February

Eve is feeling the love as she prepares to welcome her first child.

On Monday, the 43-year-old pregnant rapper gave her followers a glimpse at the baby shower her loved ones threw for her back in October.

For the special occasion, the musician was joined by her friends and family including husband Maximillion Cooper, mother Julia Wilch-Jeffers, and her Queens co-stars Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez.

In the photos posted to Instagram, Eve smiles and cradles her baby bump as she wears a silk burgundy dress.

"#babyshower in October 🥰🥰 thanku @ejlefton for the most amazing day!!! And thanku to all you ladies for making me feel so special!!! I've been meaning to post these for weeks!!! 🤰🏾❤️ pic number 1 is me and my momma ❤️" she captioned the Instagram post.

Eve announced the exciting news last month that she and Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February.

The "Who's That Girl?" singer shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we'v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve captioned her post.

Reposting the same images to his page, Cooper, 49, wrote, "Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️"

Last December, she told PEOPLE about adjusting to being a stepmom and why she felt "lucky" to have had that instant family.

"It's been now 10 and a half years I've been in their lives and they've been in my life. They've grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?' " recalled Eve. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.' "