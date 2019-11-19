Pregnant Eva Amurri Wears 'Friendship Ring' from Kyle Martino, Says Moving Out Was 'Really Hard'

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino Eva Amurri Martino/Instagram

Eva Amurri Martino and husband Kyle Martino remain on good terms amid their split, as evidenced by a sweet piece of jewelry the pregnant mom of two proudly wears.

“Def rocking this gorgeous friendship ring Kyle gave me on our anniversary this year to commemorate our 8 year marriage ❤️,” Amurri Martino, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, showing off the ring for the camera.

The post came as Martino, 38, was moving out of the family’s home following the couple’s announcement of their split they made on Friday.

Sharing a photo of Amurri Martino cuddled together with their two children — son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5 — the proud father documented his packing up and moving out on Instagram.

“Move out day. Couldn’t have asked for a better send-off crew,” Martino captioned his Instagram post. “I love you guys so much and will always be your dad in our beautiful family. See you tomorrow 😘”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino Instagram Eva Amurri Martino/Instagram

Amurri Martino opened up about the transition and their divorce process, telling her followers that the move out was “really hard” for her.

“It really doesn’t matter how good of friends you are and how ‘right’ the decision is – there are moments in the process of a divorce that are just absolutely brutal for the soul and very scary as newly single mom of almost 3 kids,” she wrote on an Instagram Story post. “I know it all will get easier and better and there are good and bad days.”

She added: “Trying to hold it together for my precious kiddos who mean the world to us and deserve the best and healthiest life possible. They are my North Star 🌟”

RELATED: Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino and Kyle Martino Enjoy Family Outing Hours After Announcing Split

Image zoom Kyle Martino and Eva Amurri Martino with children Julia D'Agostino

Martino and Amurri Martino, who is pregnant with their third child, revealed the news of their split alongside a family photo with their kids on Friday.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on their identical posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” the couple, who recently celebrated eight years of marriage, continued. “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.”

“We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead into a new beautiful relationship,” they concluded. “We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family.”

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino, son Major and daughter Marlowe Kyle Martino/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kenya Moore Talks Co-Parenting and Counseling with Estranged Husband Marc Daly: It’s Been ‘Cordial’

RELATED: Everything Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino Has Said About Marriage and Parenting with Kyle Martino

Amurri Martino — who is the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon — has been honest about the challenges she and her NBC Sports analyst husband have faced as a couple since they tied the knot in October 2011 and went on to welcome their daughter and son.

After revealing their pregnancy news and baby-on-the-way’s sex in September, she shared on her blog Happily Eva After that “one of the biggest things” she and her husband “have had to work on in our marriage is our different views of gender roles when it pertains to parenting,” saying Martino “was involved the bare minimum in helping me with the kids” for years, “even though I was working full time.”

“A lot of this had to do with his upbringing, and some of it was other factors — but it took a lot of therapy for us to get on the same page and work through how our own backgrounds lead to a lot of clashes in this department,” she said at the time, admitting, “I was frustrated and resentful, and quite honestly, exhausted.”

“We’ve come a long way, but we still continue to work on this dynamic in our relationship,” Amurri Martino added.