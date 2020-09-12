Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Pregnant Emma Roberts Shows Off Her Growing Bump as She Says 'Baby Doll Dress Has New Meaning'

Emma Roberts is the cutest mom-to-be!

On Saturday, the Scream Queens star, 29, showed off her growing baby bump while wearing an adorable pink and black polka dot dress. The actress — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund — teased that the style of her dress is now extremely relevant as an expecting mother.

"Baby doll dress has a whole new meaning 🎀," Roberts captioned her Instagram post.

In the picture, the pregnant star is seen sitting on the floor in front of a mirror to snap the selfie. As she kept her legs out in front of her, Roberts captured a close-up of her Miu Miu black chunky heels.

Many of Roberts' famous friends couldn't get enough of the cute photo. Her aunt Julia Roberts commented, "💖🤗💖."

And her former Scream Queens costar Lea Michele left a string of heart emojis, while Jamie-Lynn Sigler wrote, "You. Are. The. Cutest."

The actress also snapped a selfie on her Instagram Story, giving her followers a full-length view of her chic outfit. In the photo, Roberts is cradling her baby bump and looking away from the camera.

Earlier this week, Roberts posed poolside and snapped a sunny picture of herself wearing a strapless one-piece bathing suit, with her growing bump on full display.

Last month, the American Horror Story actress announced that she and her actor boyfriend are expecting a son together. "Me ... and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned the three photos of her and Hedlund, 35, as she cradled her baby bump.

Her aunt Julia commented on the post, writing: "Love you 😘."

In addition, Glee alum Michele wrote, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."