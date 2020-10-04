Pregnant Emma Roberts Was 'Very Excited' for Socially Distanced Garden Baby Shower, Source Says

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are "both very grateful for all the love," a source tells PEOPLE

Emma Roberts found a safe way to celebrate her baby on the way "during such wild times."

On Saturday afternoon, the American Horror Story actress, 29, celebrated the upcoming arrival of her son during a small backyard gathering with close friends and family. Roberts shared glimpses of the flower-filled baby shower on Instagram Sunday, smiling in one sunny image as she sat in a patterned sundress.

In another snapshot from the occasion, the mom-to-be stood, cradling her growing baby bump as she wore a mask that matched her outfit.

"So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times," Roberts captioned the post. "I love you guys @cadehudson22 @kakeykake @britelkin and thank you to @toryburch & @ericbuterbaugh for the magical garden 🌸 #toryburchhome."

An insider tells PEOPLE that the afternoon event, held at a friend's house, was attended by Kristen Stewart, Camila Morrone and Garrett Hedlund, with whom Roberts is expecting her first child.

"Emma's baby shower was a garden celebration so everyone could social distance," the insider says. "Emma wore a dress that showed off her cute baby bump and a matching mask. She was very excited. She received many wrapped gifts for their baby boy."

A source close to Hedlund adds that the dad-to-be, 36, "can't wait for his baby boy to arrive."

"He loves that he has something so incredibly exciting to look forward to," says the source. "Emma is doing well. She is getting the nursery ready. She enjoyed celebrating with friends at her baby shower. She and Garrett are both very grateful for all the love."

In the comment section of her post, Roberts' Scream Queens costar Lea Michele — who welcomed son Ever with husband Zandy Reich in August — wrote, "You are the most beautiful! 💓."

Roberts showed off some of the party's treats and decorations on her Instagram Story, including green cookies with icing that read "Baby Boy" and other nature-inspired cookies in the shape of mushrooms and with colorful edible flower art baked in.

In late August, Roberts announced that she and Hedlund are expecting their first child together. A source close to Hedlund told PEOPLE at the time that he and Roberts are "very serious" in their relationship, and "beyond excited to be having a boy."