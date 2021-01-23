Emily Ratajkowski Denies Getting Lip Injections While Pregnant, Expresses 'Appreciation' for Her Body

"I have a whole new appreciation for what my body can do and what is beautiful and I'm gonna celebrate it," Emily Ratajkowski wrote

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking out about her changing body during pregnancy.

The model, 29, posted a candid picture to her Instagram Stories on Friday in which she addressed questions from fans about the length of her pregnancy and whether or not she has received lip injections.

The star, who's expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, is seen posing in a mirror while holding up her cellphone and wearing a red one-shoulder top.

Ratajkowski first tackled the question about facial fillers, telling her followers that she has "never had lip injections" and in no way was "judging folks who do."

"You can't even get injections when you're pregnant!" the mom-to-be explained. "A woman's blood volume increases 50% which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy."

Ratajkowski then shared that she has been getting comments lately from people saying "you've been pregnant forever."

"LOL yes pregnancy lasts for 40 weeks which can definitely feel like a long time, but I announced halfway into my pregnancy and it's only been 3 months since then! Actually it's weirdly gone by very quickly to me," she wrote.

Ratajkowski went on to explain that while it's "weird to have your body change so much in a matter of months" she has found a "whole new appreciation for what [her] body can do and what is beautiful..."

"I'm gonna celebrate it on here when I feel like it 😊," she added.

Over the past week, Ratajkowski showed off her growing baby bump with two separate posts on Instagram.

On Thursday, the model posed in a black monokini while on a boat out on the water. "Pregnant on the boat," she captioned the sunny shot.

A few days prior, Ratajkowski displayed her belly with a brief clip on Instagram, rocking a bikini while showing off her pregnancy curves at the beach. "👼 in my belly," the mom-to-be captioned the post.

The actress revealed her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue back in October, explaining why she doesn't want to reveal her baby's sex.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' " she wrote at the time. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

"Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly," she continued. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"