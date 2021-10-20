Pregnant Emily DiDonato Talks Body Positivity Journey, Says Being a Model Was 'Tied to Thinness'

"Body positivity is truly a journey and I am still figuring out how to love myself at all the different phases and stages my body is going through," Emily DiDonato says

Emily DiDonato is opening up about her journey to loving her body while pregnant.

The 30-year-old model, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with husband Kyle Peterson in early December, shared a candid Instagram Story on Tuesday in which she discussed her feelings on her changing body as much of her life as a model was "tied to thinness."

"Having such an emo PREGGO day. Feeling so out of sorts and not myself and don't recognize myself when I look in the mirror," the soon-to-be mom begins. "It's hard and makes me sad and the lack of control is something I'm working through."

"Being a model for so many years so much of my life and confidence and self worth is tied to thinness," she continues. "Body positivity is truly a journey and I am still figuring out how to love myself at all the different phases and stages my body is going through. Not writing this so people tell me I look great and glowing just saying it in case anyone else feels the same today. That's all for now ❤️"

The model, who wed Peterson in 2018, first announced her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE back in June.

DiDonato, who has previously been open about her struggles with body image acceptance throughout her modeling career, said at the time that her pregnancy has been "really positive" for her.

"I feel a whole new neutrality towards my body and food in a way," she explained. "In terms of my body, I think this is the first time in my life that I've had to be like my body is about to change and a lot of it is not under my control and that's okay. And also reminding myself that stressing about it and getting upset about it isn't going to change what's about to happen in the next nine months."

"My body is going on a journey," she added. "It knows what it needs. I know what I need. And I just need to make sure I'm being the healthiest version of myself as much as I can when I can."