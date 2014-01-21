Look for Less: Emily Blunt's Curbside Chic
The mom-to-be glowed while running errands in an Ella Moss cardigan, white tee, jeans and Miu Miu leather tote. Check her out, plus see our look for less.
Bump in the road!
Just a few weeks after celebrating her baby shower, we spotted mom-to-be Emily Blunt out and about running errands Jan. 9 in Santa Monica, Calif.
And the always-poised actress — who will welcome her first child with husband John Krasinski this spring — wore a cute (and comfy!) ensemble that included Ella Moss‘s Kate Birdeye Cardi ($228), a white tee, skinny blue jeans, patterned flats and a Miu Miu taupe leather tote ($1,650).
Love Blunt’s polished street style? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $53!
Who doesn’t love a classic striped sweater? Whether you’re pregnant or not, Merona‘s cozy Boyfriend Striped Cardigan ($17.50) will make your jeans pop.
We suggest stocking up on Old Navy‘s Maternity Slub-Knit Tees ($14). Available in four easy-to-wear colors, they’ll go with everything in your closet.
Whether you dress them up or down, you’ll always look chic in Motherhood Maternity‘s Destructed Straight Leg Maternity Jeans ($40).
Ready to (temporarily) retire your stilettos? Forever 21‘s Total Stud Loafers ($27) feature a padded insole that will leave your feet feeling pampered all day long.
Protect those peepers (or, let’s be real, hide those tired eyes) with these super cute animal-print sunglasses ($27) by Jessica Simpson.
Lipstick? Keys? Water? Mark‘s Taupe of the Line Bag ($53) features plenty of pockets to store all your mommy-to-be essentials.
— Anya Leon