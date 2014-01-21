The mom-to-be glowed while running errands in an Ella Moss cardigan, white tee, jeans and Miu Miu leather tote. Check her out, plus see our look for less.

Look for Less: Emily Blunt's Curbside Chic

AKM-GSI

Bump in the road!

Just a few weeks after celebrating her baby shower, we spotted mom-to-be Emily Blunt out and about running errands Jan. 9 in Santa Monica, Calif.

And the always-poised actress — who will welcome her first child with husband John Krasinski this spring — wore a cute (and comfy!) ensemble that included Ella Moss‘s Kate Birdeye Cardi ($228), a white tee, skinny blue jeans, patterned flats and a Miu Miu taupe leather tote ($1,650).

Love Blunt’s polished street style? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $53!



Courtesy Target

Who doesn’t love a classic striped sweater? Whether you’re pregnant or not, Merona‘s cozy Boyfriend Striped Cardigan ($17.50) will make your jeans pop.

Courtesy Old Navy

We suggest stocking up on Old Navy‘s Maternity Slub-Knit Tees ($14). Available in four easy-to-wear colors, they’ll go with everything in your closet.

Courtesy Motherhood

Whether you dress them up or down, you’ll always look chic in Motherhood Maternity‘s Destructed Straight Leg Maternity Jeans ($40).

Courtesy Forever 21

Ready to (temporarily) retire your stilettos? Forever 21‘s Total Stud Loafers ($27) feature a padded insole that will leave your feet feeling pampered all day long.

Courtesy 6 PM

Protect those peepers (or, let’s be real, hide those tired eyes) with these super cute animal-print sunglasses ($27) by Jessica Simpson.

Courtesy Avon

Lipstick? Keys? Water? Mark‘s Taupe of the Line Bag ($53) features plenty of pockets to store all your mommy-to-be essentials.