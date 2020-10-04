Pregnant Model Elsa Hosk Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way with Stripped-Down Maternity Photos

It'll be a baby girl for Elsa Hosk!

On Sunday, the Victoria's Secret Angel, 31, announced she is expecting a daughter and shared images from a stylish maternity photoshoot in which she shows off her growing baby bump in a pair of white Calvin Klein underwear and white pants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Babygirl 💕💕💕💕💕💕," Hosk captioned the post.

New mom Gigi Hadid showed love in the comment section, writing, "yay👭🏼💞," as more stars reacted to the reveal, including actress Michelle Monaghan, who wrote, "A lovely girl!!! 💓💓"

The Swedish model, who is now 21 weeks along, announced her pregnancy last Tuesday on Instagram alongside a series of stunning black-and-white photos.

"Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while ... 👼🏻 Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!" she wrote with the pregnancy reveal post.

Hosk went on to share that she was "half way" through her pregnancy, tagging her boyfriend Tom Daly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom

Among the current and past Victoria's Secret models to offer their congratulations in the comment section was fellow mom-to-be Romee Strijd, who wrote, "YAY YAY YAY!! Cant wait for playdates 💕"

"Congrats ❤️👑," said Irina Shayk, while Taylor Hill wrote, "OH MY GOD."

Shanina Shaik jumped in to say she was "So so excited [for] another little angel !!!!" to join their squad. "Congratulations to you and Tom!!! What an exciting new adventure!!!" she added.

Image zoom

While Hosk has been dating Daly, a Danish entrepreneur, since 2015, they are pretty low-key about their relationship, though they do occasionally share photos of one another on social media.

Hosk also opened up to Elle in November 2018 about the honor of wearing the $1 million Fantasy Bra, revealing Daly was one of the first people she told.