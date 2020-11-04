The model and boyfriend Tom Daly are expecting their first child together

Pregnant Elsa Hosk Writes 'Vote' Across Baby Bump to Encourage Turnout at Polls Before They Closed

Elsa Hosk got creative with her baby bump in a final plea to potential voters before polls closed on Tuesday night.

For Election Day earlier on Tuesday, the pregnant Victoria's Secret Angel posted a picture of her bare belly to Instagram in which she wrote the word "vote" using her belly button as the "o."

In the cheeky photo, Hosk lifted up her beige shirt to display her full stomach and the message written in red marker.

"Hi, go out and vote today!!! ❤️," the 31-year-old urged her followers in the caption.

Fellow model Duckie Thot endorsed Hosk's post, adding, "You heard baby Elsa! VOTE 🗳."

In late September, Hosk revealed she and boyfriend Tom Daly are expecting their first child together.

The model announced the exciting news on Instagram alongside a series of black-and-white maternity photos.

″Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while ... 👼🏻 Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!″ Hosk began the caption on her post.

In the snapshots, the Swedish model is nude save for a fuzzy white overcoat draped around part of her body, cradling her breasts with one hand and baby bump with another.

Hosk went on to share that she was ″halfway" through her pregnancy, tagging Daly.

Among the current and past Victoria's Secret models to offer their congratulations in the comments was fellow mom-to-be Romee Strijd, who wrote, ″YAY YAY YAY!! Cant wait for playdates 💕″

″Congrats ❤️👑,″ said Irina Shayk, while Taylor Hill enthused, ″OH MY GOD.″

Shanina Shaik jumped in to say she was ″So so excited [for] another little angel !!!!″ to join their squad.

″Congratulations to you and Tom!!! What an exciting new adventure!!!" she added.