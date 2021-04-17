Pregnant Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken by Husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding is bumpin' along!

The 34-year-old singer, who's currently expecting her first child, was snapped showing off her bare baby bump in a photo shared by husband Caspar Jopling on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Goulding can be seen sunning her growing belly as she sits alongside a picturesque stream. Meanwhile, Jopling dips his feet in the water.

"My best friend is pregnant btw (with my new best friend ) xx," Jopling — who married Goulding in 2019 — wrote in the caption.

Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding | Credit: Ellie Goulding/instagram

The art dealer also posted a shot of Goulding from her profile with Paper, in which the pop star spoke about how she "would not be pregnant" if the pandemic hadn't force her to cancel her Brightest Blue Tour.

"All I wanted to do was go on tour with it," she recalled. "And you know what? If I had gone on tour with the album, chances are, I would not be pregnant right now. I mean, I'm just going to be honest — they really don't go together. And obviously certain things need to occur to become pregnant."

In her interview with the fashion magazine, Goulding also spoke about how she managed to keep news of her pregnancy under wraps by social distancing with Jopling in their country home.

ellie goulding and caspar jopling Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling | Credit: David M. Bennett/Getty

"It's one of the things I knew would be picked up on, especially in the U.K.," she said. "We have this horrendous culture of wanting to know other people's business, we just grew up in this culture of gossip and wanting to know everything about people. And I think I think generally, for the most part, people have good intentions and good hearts. But actually there is this kind of mad addiction to knowing what's going on in people's lives and wanting to pick faults, and certainly in the U.K. it's something that needs curbing a bit."

The "Love Me Like You Do" songstress first announced her pregnancy in a February interview with Vogue, revealing that she found out about the baby news herself around the same time she was celebrating her one-year anniversary with Jopling last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant! Singer and Husband Caspar Jopling Expecting First Child

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"That was not the plan," she said. "The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human."