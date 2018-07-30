Bachelorette Babe! Pregnant Desiree Hartsock Siegfried Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Bikini

Desiree Hartsock Siegfried is giving fans a glimpse of her burgeoning — and adorable — baby bump!

In an Instagram photo documenting her Lake Tahoe getaway with her friend (a bride-to-be), The Bachelorette alum, who is pregnant with baby No. 2, posed dockside while sporting a simple black bikini, which showcased her bare belly.

“I just spent the last 3 days in Tahoe celebrating this incredible woman, bride-to-be and friend of mine!” she captioned a smiling photo of the pair.

She and her husband, Chris Siegfried, announced that they were expecting their second child together earlier this month. They are also parents to 20-month-old son Asher Wrigley.

Desiree and Chris met on The Bachelorette season 9, when she gave him her final rose.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 in Palos Verdes, California, during a church ceremony complete with a reception at a library, a first-dance performance by singer Matt White and a stunning vintage outfit change for the bride.

They revealed in April 2016 that they were expecting their first child and welcomed son Asher in October of that same year.