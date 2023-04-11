Pregnant Da Brat Gets Emotional as She Feels Baby Moving in Her Stomach: 'Playing Games'

Da Brat can't wait to meet her baby boy on the way.

On Monday, wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart shared a heartwarming video of the pregnant rapper, 48, getting emotional as she felt their baby kick as she moved her hands around her stomach.

As Da Brat felt a kick from her little one, a tear streamed down her cheek and she urged Harris-Dupart to feel her stomach.

"Guess who's feeling the baby's movements now 😊😊😊 it's the SWEETEST little things to watch 💕💕💕💕 my wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love and blessings 💕💕💕💕," the beauty entrepreneur, 41, wrote on Instagram. "Baby Boy Harris-Dupart is playing games with his mommy."

The couple first revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in February, with Da Brat opening up about how she never thought kids were part of the plan.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

That is, until she met and fell for Harris-Dupart. "I started looking at life so differently," said Da Brat. "I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."

The pair's baby boy will be a rainbow baby after the couple experienced a miscarriage last year.

Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. Freddy O

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted," said Da Brat. "I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

"Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left," she continued, noting they used an anonymous donor described as "an eager entrepreneur" from their cryobank.

Reflecting on her tough persona in hip hop coupled with her happy news and bump reveal, "I think people are going to be shocked," she laughed. That said, she chose to embrace the dichotomy with a gangster-inspired pregnancy photoshoot. "I loved it," she said.