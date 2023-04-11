Pregnant Da Brat Gets Emotional as She Feels Baby Moving in Her Stomach: 'Playing Games'

Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart will welcome a baby boy later this year

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 04:27 PM
Da Brat pregnancy
Photo: Jesseca Harris-Dupart/Instagram

Da Brat can't wait to meet her baby boy on the way.

On Monday, wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart shared a heartwarming video of the pregnant rapper, 48, getting emotional as she felt their baby kick as she moved her hands around her stomach.

As Da Brat felt a kick from her little one, a tear streamed down her cheek and she urged Harris-Dupart to feel her stomach.

"Guess who's feeling the baby's movements now 😊😊😊 it's the SWEETEST little things to watch 💕💕💕💕 my wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love and blessings 💕💕💕💕," the beauty entrepreneur, 41, wrote on Instagram. "Baby Boy Harris-Dupart is playing games with his mommy."

The couple first revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in February, with Da Brat opening up about how she never thought kids were part of the plan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

That is, until she met and fell for Harris-Dupart. "I started looking at life so differently," said Da Brat. "I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."

The pair's baby boy will be a rainbow baby after the couple experienced a miscarriage last year.

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Host Pink and Blue Sex Reveal Celebrating Their Baby
Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart. Freddy O

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted," said Da Brat. "I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

"Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left," she continued, noting they used an anonymous donor described as "an eager entrepreneur" from their cryobank.

Reflecting on her tough persona in hip hop coupled with her happy news and bump reveal, "I think people are going to be shocked," she laughed. That said, she chose to embrace the dichotomy with a gangster-inspired pregnancy photoshoot. "I loved it," she said.

Related Articles
New York Yankees Pitcher Carlos Rodón Quietly Welcomes Third Baby with Wife Ashley: Photos
New York Yankees Pitcher Carlos Rodón Quietly Welcomes Baby No. 3 with Wife Ashley: Photos
Clay Walker
Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Expecting Baby No. 6, a Daughter: 'Beyond Excited'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram
Thomas Rhett's 4 Daughters Wear Matching Dresses with a Cowboy Boot Print: 'Happy Easter Y'all'
Diddy's Daughter Love Celebrates Her First Easter in Sweet Spring Photo Shoot — See the Shots
Diddy's Baby Daughter Love Celebrates Her First Easter in Adorable Springtime Photo Shoot
chrissy teigen baby carrier
Chrissy Teigen Responds After She's Called Out for Not Using Baby Carrier 'Right': 'She Is Safe'
JJ Watt Celebrates Easter
JJ Watt Shares Adorable Photos with Son Koa, 5 Months, as He Celebrates His First Easter as a Dad
Tarek and Heather El Moussa baby
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Easter with Baby Boy: 'Missing Our Other Bunny Babies'
Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins, a Boy and a Girl! See Their First Family Photo
Brad James and Keshia Knight Pulliam attend 2019 Inaugural SnoBall A Black Tie Affair at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead on August 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces She Gave Birth in Birthday Post: 'What an Eventful Birthday Week'
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Daisy Lowe (L) and Jordan Saul attend the launch of Nick Grimshaw's book 'Soft Lad' at NoMad London on October 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nick Grimshaw)
Daisy Lowe Welcomes First Baby with Fiancé Jordan Saul: 'Our Dream Girl'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqvYqEtgspk/. Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer Celebrates Her Post-Pregnancy Body Changes After Baby Son Leo's Birth: 'Get Into It'
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Actor Shemar Moore visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 02, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Shemar Moore Shares Adorable New Photos of His Baby Girl: 'Frankie and Daddy Twinning'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers visit SiriusXM Studios on April 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jonas Brothers Reveal They Don't Give Each Other Parenting Advice: 'Unspoken Rule'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Halsey attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bud Light)
Halsey Shares Rare Glimpses at Life with Son Ender, 20 Months — See the Sweet Photos!
April Birthdays, Bruce Willis - Mabel
See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in April 2023
Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis Says Bruce Willis, Demi Moore Are 'So Excited' She's 'Bringing in the First Grandkid'