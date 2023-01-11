Pregnant Claire Danes Says Baby No. 3 Was 'Not Intentional' as She Debuts Bump at Golden Globes

Claire Danes is getting candid about her baby on the way.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star, who is expecting her third baby with husband Hugh Dancy, chatted about her pregnancy as she walked the red carpet Tuesday at the 2023 Golden Globes, revealing, "this one was not intentional."

"Eek, I know. Number three. Prego. This one was not intentional," she told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez after he congratulated the star on her pregnancy. "But here we go!"

"I have Cyrus, he's 10 and Rowan is 4, and this one, yeah. Evenly spaced, but a broad spectrum," she added of her little ones. "We're excited, we're thrilled."

As for the sex of her baby on the way, Danes, who noted she's in her second trimester, said she and Dancy "don't know yet" and are "rolling the dice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Homeland actress, 43, debuted her baby bump at the awards show wearing a stunning white, floral Giambattista Valli gown paired with diamond straps and a blush-colored bow.

A rep confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that Danes and and husband Dancy will soon be a family of five.

The exciting baby news comes following a busy year for the proud parents, who tied the knot in 2009 and are also mom and dad to sons Rowan, 4, and Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Danes previously raved about enjoying her pregnancy with Rowan in 2018 during a break from work. "Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to," she said at an FYC event for Homeland.

"It feels like a huge luxury," Danes added. "When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit."