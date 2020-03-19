1, 2 Step! Pregnant Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Take on Tik Tok Challenge with Their Kids

The Wilson family has got some dance moves and they’re debuting them on Tik Tok!

Ciara shared a video of herself, her husband Russell Wilson, and their kids dancing to “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa, featuring Ty Dolla Sign, totally crushing the popular choreography on the social media app.

The clip begins with the family standing in a single file, with Sienna Princess, who turns 3 next month, standing in the front wearing a fluffy green bathrobe, dancing forward before moving aside for her brother Future Zahir.

Then the 5½-year old, wearing a flannel robe and matching red pajama pants, hits his choreography before giving a booty shake, prompting his mom to laugh as her turn begins.

The “1, 2 Step” singer, 34, who wears a fitted black onesie that shows off her baby bump, perfectly hit the dance moves and clapped to the beat. Another family member dances before Wilson, 31, concludes the routine with a little shoulder shimmy.

“1st Family Tik Tok Post,” Ciara wrote alongside the video, which she shared on Twitter and Instagram, tagging her husband and Anna Wilson. “Too much fun.”

The fun video comes as Americans across the country are practicing social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ciara and Wilson are doing their part to help their community as the number of people affected by the virus continue to rise.

On Tuesday, the couple announced on social media that they will be donating a million meals to a local food bank in Seattle to aid in relief efforts during the outbreak.

The NFL star began the video by noting how the COVID-19 outbreak is “changing the world second by second, minute by minute.”

“People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs — even in Seattle,” he said. “What we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals [and] hopefully make a difference.”

Ciara added, “We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference.”

“Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through,” she said, with Wilson adding, “we will.”

The stars concluded their message by calling on fans to “keep the faith” and “practice social distancing.”

As of Thursday, there are at least 10,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 149 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.