Pregnant Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Have a 'Slumber Party' with Their Kids: 'Up All Night'

The Wilson family is all tucked in!

On Monday, Ciara shared an adorable photo of her snuggled up with her family, in which husband Russell Wilson appeared to be in a deep sleep as her son Future Zahir, 5½, and their daughter Sienna Princess, 2½, got cozy underneath blankets laid out on a massive lounge sofa.

“Slumber Party. Up all night ❤️,” the singer, 34, captioned the black-and-white shot.

The sweet family snap comes as Ciara and her family practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last week, as they remained at home per the recommendation from health officials, Ciara and Wilson, 31, participated in a TikTok challenge with their kids, dancing to “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, on the popular social media app.

In the clip, the family begins by standing in a single file, with Sienna standing in the front wearing a fluffy green bathrobe, dancing forward before moving aside for her brother.

Future then hits his choreography before giving a booty shake, prompting his mom to laugh as her turn begins.

Ciara, who is currently expecting her third child, hits the choreography and claps to the beat while off her baby bump in a black onesie. Another family member dances before Wilson concludes the routine with a little shoulder shimmy.

“1st Family Tik Tok Post,” Ciara wrote alongside the video, which she shared on Twitter and Instagram, tagging her husband and Anna Wilson. “Too much fun.”

Ciara and Wilson also encouraged fans to practice social distancing when they recently announced on social media that they will be donating a million meals to a local food bank in Seattle to aid in relief efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Wilson began the video by noting how the COVID-19 outbreak is “changing the world second by second, minute by minute.”

“People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs — even in Seattle,” the NFL star said. “What we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals [and] hopefully make a difference.”

Ciara added, “We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference.”

“Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through,” she said, with Wilson adding, “we will.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 43,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 537 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

