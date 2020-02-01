Pregnant Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Step Out for Date Night in Miami Ahead of Super Bowl

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoyed a date night out in Miami after revealing they are expecting another child.

On Friday night, the pair stepped out for dinner in Miami, two days before the Florida city hosts the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday. For the outing, Ciara kept her baby bump hidden in a sequined black dress, while Wilson opted for a three-piece suit and tie.

Ciara was scheduled to attend a pre-Super Bowl party hosted by Paris Hilton on Friday night, and is also set to perform at a Rolling Stone bash in Miami on Saturday night.

The outing came one day after Ciara, 34, and Wilson, 31, announced on Instagram on Thursday that they are expecting a third child. The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The proud parents shared the news with a photo of Ciara in a bikini, showing off her bare baby bump. The “Melanin” singer wrote alongside the snap, “Number 3,” giving credit to her husband for taking the picture. Wilson also shared a version of the photo, taken instead as a selfie with Ciara in the background.

The two photos were taken as Wilson and Ciara vacationed in Turks and Caicos with their children.

“They’re so excited to expand their family,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE earlier this week.

During an interview with PEOPLE in December, Ciara opened up about her hopes for the new year — and shared what her two children have been up to.

“What I’m looking forward to the most in 2020 is watching my kids reach more milestones and of course, having more and more fun with my husband too,” she said at the time.

Ciara added: “It’s so sweet when I see my kids just grow and achieve new things. Like my son is now reading, he’s reading words by himself. He’s starting to sound it out and that makes me so proud. Then my daughter, she’s got so much personality and so much sass so she just has a mind of her own and she knows who she is already at 2½.”

“She’s 2½ going on 21,” the “Level Up” singer continued. “So I just look forward to seeing what they’re going to keep doing and how they’re gonna grow.”