Pregnant Ciara Joins Virtual Baby Shower for Expecting Military Moms — and Russell Wilson Says Hi!

Ciara joined about 50 other expecting mothers stationed at Fort Hood Army Base in Texas for a virtual baby shower

While pregnant with her third child with husband Russell Wilson, Ciara surprised a group of military moms-to-be during a virtual baby shower.

The Zoom gathering, which involved about 50 pregnant service members or spouses stationed at Fort Hood Army Base in Texas, was put together by the USO, part of a series of baby showers the military support organization is hosting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The location has special significance to Ciara: The Grammy award-winner was born on Fort Hood and grew up on military bases because her father was a service member. She was scheduled to perform at the opening of Fort Hood's USO center on March 19, but the concert was postponed because of the pandemic.

"I am so grateful for you all and your sacrifices," she told the women. "I have a great connection to all of you for obvious reasons, being a military brat."

The "Level Up" singer, 34, who is pregnant with a boy, shared her journey as a two-time mom, discussing how she adjusted to having multiple children, parenting during COVID-19 and how she felt performing during her two pregnancies.

There is nothing you all can't do," she told the expecting moms, whom she surprised with a gift pack and diaper pail. "Go and be the great mamas that you are."

Ciara also discussed the challenges of being away from her husband, NFL star Wilson, 31, for long stretches, saying the couple frequently talks on FaceTime and schedules date nights.

Referencing the challenges of parenting while a co-parent is away, Ciara said, "I feel like there's something [that] kinda makes you strong, and my mom had to deal with that as well."

During the call, Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback, jumped on for a few moments and thanked the service members. An expecting father accompanying one of the women said he was a huge Seahawks fan and held up Wilson's jersey, telling Wilson he had him on his fantasy team. "Good decision," Wilson replied.

Last week, Ciara and Wilson celebrated the birthday of their daughter, Sienna Princess, who turned 3. Ciara — who is also mom to Future Zahir, 6 next month — shared a video of Sienna dressed in pink overalls and a striped T-shirt, as she smiled in their living room and said she's "happy" on her birthday.

"Our Princess Sienna turns 3 today! I'm so happy," wrote Ciara in the caption. "Never imagined I could have a bond like what we have with my little girl. She lights up the world! #HappyBirthday Mommy's little Princess 💕"