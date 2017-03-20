Ciara, who is expecting her second child this year, shared a sexy shot of herself in Calvin Klein underwear, cradling her growing belly

Pregnant Ciara Flaunts Baby Bump (While Wearing Only Her Calvins!) in Sexy New Snap

Ciara is inching closer and closer to second-time motherhood.

Over the weekend, the pregnant singer shared a stunning new Instagram snap, in which she can be seen showing off her bare baby belly while wearing nothing but Calvin Klein undergarments.

The photo comes three months after Ciara, 31, posed in a #mycalvins campaign ad for the brand, wearing what seemed to be the same underwear set beneath a pair of denim overalls.

In October, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, 28, announced that they are expecting their first child together. The “Body Party” songstress is also mom to 2½-year-old Future Zahir, her son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The soon-to-be mother of two was recently involved in a two-car accident, when a gray Volvo SUV slammed into her passenger-side door. At the time, Ciara’s rep told PEOPLE, “She’s fine.”

Following the accident, Wilson tweeted, “Momma Wilson and Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!”

Future is excited to be a big brother, already talking to his little sibling through his mama’s belly.

“He’ll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby,’ ” Ciara told HarpersBazaar.com, for whom she posed in a series of maternity shots earlier this month.