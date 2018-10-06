Pregnant Big Brother Star Christmas Abbott Goes to CrossFit on Her Due Date

Now that’s commitment!

While most pregnant women take it easy on their due date, Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott decided to fit in one last sweat session before welcoming her son.

On Saturday morning, the reality star and fitness guru, 36, shared a video on her Instagram Stories of herself walking to a CrossFit gym.

“And on your due date. S—,” she said in the video, while a huge smile.

Hours earlier, Abbott shared that while “the countdown is still ON,” she could already sense her body was getting ready for the big delivery.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Christmas Abbott Christmas Abbot/Instagram

RELATED: Big Brother’s Christmas Abbott Expecting First Child

Detailing the recent changes she’s noticed on Instagram, Abbott explained, “My hips are a lot looser, I’ve had some sporadic cramps, my Braxton Hicks contractions are getting stronger (but not painful), and he’s such a wiggle worm!!!!!!”

“ I am so torn from wanting another week with him inside of me and wanting him to come out right now!!!! I’m #40weekspregnant tomorrow and I am hoping he makes a break for it!!!!” she added alongside some glamorous pregnancy shots.

Christmas Abbott Christmas Abbott/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Jillian Michaels Shares Workout Tips For Pregnant Women and New Moms

While reflecting on her pregnancy journey earlier this month, the CrossFit athlete and former NASCAR pit-crew member — who placed third in Big Brother‘s 19th season — opened up about how rewarding the experience has been for her.

“It’s really something else to watch my body change SO MUCH in such a short time,” she wrote, adding, “I really wanted to train more frequently but I am happy with what I have been able to do.”

While the reality star went on to share that she can’t wait for her son to arrive, she can’t believe her pregnancy is almost over.

“I’ve absolutely loved being pregnant and am trying to hold on to these last couple of weeks or maybe days as much as possible. I’m beyond excited to meet my son soon but I also recognize that this experience of pregnancy is almost over. Even with the insanely LONG list of aches, pains, challenges, frustrations, and hormonal chaos, I took this journey as what it is, a once in a lifetime experience,” she remarked. “I don’t know if I will have more children but even if I do it will be different than it is for me now.

Continuing, she wrote, “I know when my lil man arrives my whole world will be changed forever and I am looking forward to it. Oct 6th is right around the corner but actually he can come any day! Im as ready as I can be!!!!

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s Trainer Shares Moves from the Singer’s Pregnancy Workout

Abbott first announced that she was expecting her first child with partner Benjamin Bunn in March, sharing a series of photos of the couple and one of their baby’s sonograms.

“Well, I’ve always expected the unexpected in my life and this year is no different! In January I discovered I am actually EXPECTING and a whole new life would be laid out before me,” wrote Abbott. “After a challenging 2017 year it is turning out that 2018 is the best year of my life to date.”

“I have my health, family, friends, passion, and a new addition to my tribe,” she continued. “Ben and I couldn’t be happier with this news and are over the moon excited about this wild, new journey.”