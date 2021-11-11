Christina Ricci and husband Mark Hampton are expecting their first baby together

Pregnant Christina Ricci Puts Her Baby Bump on Display at L.A. Premiere with Her New Husband

Christina Ricci is getting closer to meeting her new baby.

The pregnant actress, 41, and her husband Mark Hampton walked the red carpet at Wednesday night's Los Angeles premiere of her Showtime series Yellowjackets. Ricci displayed her baby bump in a blue dress that hugged her stomach.

Ricci, who is currently expecting her first baby with Hampton, shared the details of her couture outfit on Instagram, giving fans a close-up view of her Fendi dress. She paired the look with a cream clutch purse, gold accessories and an oversized blazer.

Last month, the Addams Family actress revealed in a series of Instagram posts that she wed celebrity hairdresser Hampton.

"Mr. and Mrs. 💒♥️💒♥️💒," she captioned a sweet selfie with her groom. In the snap, Ricci holds a bouquet of flowers while Hampton smiles beside her.

An earlier post with a similar caption showed the happy couple posing in front of a larger display of roses. Hampton also shared the same photo on his Instagram page, captioning it, "#justmarried 🥰❤️💒❤️🥰."

The wedding news came nearly two months after Ricci announced her pregnancy with the hairdresser.

At the time, she posted a photo of an ultrasound image to her account, writing, "Life keeps getting better. 🎉." She later updated the post to tag Hampton, adding a black heart next to his name.

Hampton shared his own post of the ultrasound image with a similar message: "❤️🎉 Life Keeps getting better!!! 🎉❤️."