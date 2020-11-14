Pregnant Christina Perri Says Her Baby on the Way Will Need to Undergo Surgery After Birth

Christina Perri is continuing to open up about her pregnancy complications as she prepares to welcome her second child.

The 34-year-old singer shared on her Instagram Story Thursday that her baby on the way will need to undergo surgery immediately after birth.

“There’s a lot more that we have to be cautious of. Baby could come at any moment,” she said in a video, according to multiple outlets. “Basically, there’s a complication with the baby’s intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We’ll spend some time in the hospital.”

Perri continued, “We’re going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen. We’re just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It’s just a couple more weeks, so I’m gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best.”

Image zoom Credit: Christina Perri/Instagram

On Friday, Perri thanked fans for their ongoing support in another post on her Story. “Hi friends. Thank you for another day of thousands of messages, stories, prayers, texts, flowers, support and love,” Perri wrote atop a selfie, adding, “Me and baby are ok.”

Earlier in the week, Perri revealed that she had been hospitalized and shared that she might have to have her baby sooner than expected.

"Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan," Perri wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday. "Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early."

"Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this," she added. "I'm grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

Image zoom Christina Perri | Credit: Christina Perri/instagram

The "A Thousand Years" singer first announced in July that she and husband Paul Costabile were expecting their second child together. The couple already shares 2-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley.

Prior to her current pregnancy, Perri suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks back in January. “We are shocked & completely heartbroken,” she wrote in a social media message at the time.

“I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” she explained at the time. “I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you.”