Pregnant Christina Milian Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Sexy Blue Lingerie

Christina Milian is taking sexy to a whole new level.

The 39-year-old actress and singer, who is currently pregnant with her third child, posed in blue Savage x Fenty lingerie in new snapshots shared to Instagram on Tuesday. In the photos, Milian laid on a bed in her outfit as she put her baby bump on full display.

Milian's followers flooded the comments section of her post and raved about her look. Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi commented, "Omg i wish i looked this good pregnant!!! I was legit a sweaty messy whale."

Milian is expecting her baby with boyfriend Matt Pokora, with whom she shares 14-month-old son Isaiah. She's also mom to daughter Violet Madison, 11, with ex The-Dream.

Christina Milian Christina Milian | Credit: Christina Milian/Instagram

Milian announced her pregnancy news in December, sharing a set of sunset photos to Instagram that featured the pregnant star receiving a kiss on the belly from Pokora. A second shot showed Isaiah with his hand on Milian's baby bump.

"You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove," Milian wrote in the caption while Pokora, sharing the latter image to his own Instagram account, added, "Isaiah is already a protective big brother," in French.

Christina Milian Pregnancy Annoucement Christina Milian's pregnancy announcement | Credit: Christina Milian/Instagram

Last May, Milian opened up to PEOPLE about then-newborn Isaiah — and homeschooling during a pandemic! — saying, "Life is good."

The "Dip It Low" singer explained that despite the ongoing coronavirus global health crisis, she was grateful to be able to spend quality time with her family.