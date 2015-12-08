The mom-to-be continued her streak of glamorous (and flattering) maternity looks on Monday in New York City

It’s official: Chrissy Teigen has totally mastered pregnancy style.

The mom-to-be continued her streak of glamorous (and flattering) maternity looks on Monday in New York City at Target’s Wonderland VIP Event Kick-Off.

Wearing a white, short-sleeve mini dress and gold platform heels, the pregnant model camouflaged her growing baby bump.

Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic

Teigen hasn’t shied away from show-stopping looks since announcing in October she’s expecting a baby with husband John Legend. She coupled the chic ensemble with a clean top knot and dark lipstick.

The Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition-regular joined other mommies at the Target bash, including Kristen Bell, Camila McConaughey and Malin Akerman, who she posed with for a photo shared to her Instagram.

“Merry Happy Everything from #TargetWonderland,” the 30-year-old captioned.

Teigen, who is due in the Spring, has been candid on social media about her pregnancy and the bodily changes it has brought.

It seems, however, that the star is enjoying every second of it, as she wrote on Twitter over the weekend: “I love feeling this baby.”