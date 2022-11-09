Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles, 4, Received Stitches: 'First Official Accident'

In her Instagram Story, Chrissy Teigen revealed 4-year-old Miles ended up with some stitches on his forehead

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 04:02 PM
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Son Miles Had His 'First Official Accident' and Got Stitches
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids know how to keep them on their toes.

On Wednesday, the pregnant model mom revealed that son Miles Theodore, 4, recently received stitches for the first time.

Sharing a photo of the little boy leaning on her with a bandage on his forehead, she wrote, "Well I had always predicted a broken arm first but stitches inched in as Miles' first official accident."

Teigen, who also shares daughter Luna Simone, 6, with her husband, has long been open about how her kids aren't afraid to play rough.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>, john legend
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Sharing photos of the siblings posing in fighting stances around the house in June, the cookbook author joked that her kids are "keeping it exciting these days."

"I've also never seen such competitive human beings in my life. I swear we are keeping both of them but they act like we are fixin to ditch one," Teigen captioned the post.

Later that month, Teigen revealed that Miles accidentally knocked his older sister's tooth out while the two were playing. The mom recorded her pair of kids excitedly running inside in their bathing suits, with Miles proudly shouting, "I got Luna's tooth out. I knocked her mouth, and it just came out."

John Legend, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>, Luna, and Miles
Chrissy Teigen Instagram

It's an exciting time for the family after Teigen announced in August that the couple is expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

At the time, the Cravings author admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Miles Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, and Luna Stephens attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles 'Accidentally' Knocks Sister Luna's Tooth Out During Playtime
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Bump, Miles and Luna for Halloween https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/2961329335453529089/
Chrissy Teigen Wears 'the Costume of the Pregnant' as She Dresses Up Alongside Her Kids for Halloween
Chrissy Teigen, Miles, John Legend, Luna
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
John Legend Chrissy Teigen family Halloween
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
John Legend Family Video
John Legend Shares Adorable Family Video — See Their Matching Outfits!
chrissy teigen, john legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Cravings Baking Mixes by Working a Food Truck
Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 14, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Chrissy Teigen Told Her Kids About Pregnancy Days After IVF Transfer: 'They've Been Excited'
Chrissy Teigen Is Having Fun During Pregnancy: ‘I love This Makeup, I Love This Length – and I Lovvvvvvvvve Escape Rooms’
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump After a Fun-Filled Outing with Friends
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Family Getaway Photos — See the Snaps!
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Loss of Her Baby Son Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion
John Legend, miles
John Legend's Son Miles Dances on Dad's Shoulders During Virtual Meeting: 'Loves to Zoom-Bomb'
will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at. looking like a g, maybe h
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She'll Name Her Baby with the 'Letter My Boobs Stop Growing At'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes 44 People Helped Create Her 'Thirst Trap' Selfie to Reveal Baby News
Chrissy Teigen, john legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares a 'Big Deal' Family Photo from Vacation: 'Everyone Is Looking!'
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Photo of Baby Bump During Acupuncture Appointment