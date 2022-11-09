Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles, 4, Received Stitches: 'First Official Accident'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids know how to keep them on their toes.

On Wednesday, the pregnant model mom revealed that son Miles Theodore, 4, recently received stitches for the first time.

Sharing a photo of the little boy leaning on her with a bandage on his forehead, she wrote, "Well I had always predicted a broken arm first but stitches inched in as Miles' first official accident."

Teigen, who also shares daughter Luna Simone, 6, with her husband, has long been open about how her kids aren't afraid to play rough.

Sharing photos of the siblings posing in fighting stances around the house in June, the cookbook author joked that her kids are "keeping it exciting these days."

"I've also never seen such competitive human beings in my life. I swear we are keeping both of them but they act like we are fixin to ditch one," Teigen captioned the post.

Later that month, Teigen revealed that Miles accidentally knocked his older sister's tooth out while the two were playing. The mom recorded her pair of kids excitedly running inside in their bathing suits, with Miles proudly shouting, "I got Luna's tooth out. I knocked her mouth, and it just came out."

It's an exciting time for the family after Teigen announced in August that the couple is expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

At the time, the Cravings author admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"