Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Cute PJ Set: 'Dress for the Job You Want'

Chrissy Teigen is staying comfy as she prepares to welcome another baby.

The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, posting a mirror selfie of the soon-to-be mom of three in a pajama set from her company Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

In the snap, Teigen, 36, lifts up her printed pajama top to reveal her bare bump as she makes a kissy face for the camera.

"Dress for the job you want - sleeping. new veg out garden jams on @cravingsbychrissyteigen!!!" she captioned the picture.

"I'll sleep with you," Legend cheekily replied to the post.

Speaking on Audacy's Check In last week, Legend told the host that the couple is "excited" ahead of welcoming a new addition early next year. The couple is already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

"We've got a few more months before Chrissy is expecting to deliver. We're really anticipating it," Legend shared.

Noting that the time since they experienced pregnancy loss has been "difficult," Legend said that the family is "feeling so optimistic this time."

"We've spent quite a bit of time with our kids now, Luna is 6 and Miles is 4, so we've grown as parents and we're ready to bring another baby into the world," he said, before adding, "I could see us going for four."

Teigen recently shared that her kids are "very excited" about their new sibling and that they learned about her pregnancy early on as she spoke with PEOPLE at EPIC's celebration of National Parents Day Off.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

"They've been excited for a long time," she added of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."