Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Cute PJ Set: 'Dress for the Job You Want'

The cookbook author and husband John Legend are currently expecting another baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 03:18 PM
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is staying comfy as she prepares to welcome another baby.

The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, posting a mirror selfie of the soon-to-be mom of three in a pajama set from her company Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

In the snap, Teigen, 36, lifts up her printed pajama top to reveal her bare bump as she makes a kissy face for the camera.

"Dress for the job you want - sleeping. new veg out garden jams on @cravingsbychrissyteigen!!!" she captioned the picture.

"I'll sleep with you," Legend cheekily replied to the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> Is Having Fun During Pregnancy: ‘I love This Makeup, I Love This Length – and I Lovvvvvvvvve Escape Rooms’
Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Speaking on Audacy's Check In last week, Legend told the host that the couple is "excited" ahead of welcoming a new addition early next year. The couple is already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

"We've got a few more months before Chrissy is expecting to deliver. We're really anticipating it," Legend shared.

Noting that the time since they experienced pregnancy loss has been "difficult," Legend said that the family is "feeling so optimistic this time."

"We've spent quite a bit of time with our kids now, Luna is 6 and Miles is 4, so we've grown as parents and we're ready to bring another baby into the world," he said, before adding, "I could see us going for four."

Teigen recently shared that her kids are "very excited" about their new sibling and that they learned about her pregnancy early on as she spoke with PEOPLE at EPIC's celebration of National Parents Day Off.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

"They've been excited for a long time," she added of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Prime Video brings The Blue Room to SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
John Legend Says He Could See Him and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen 'Going for Four' Kids
Luna and Miles; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
John Legend Shares Sweet Photo of Luna and Miles Making Silly Faces - and Ready for Halloween!
Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 14, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Chrissy Teigen Told Her Kids About Pregnancy Days After IVF Transfer: 'They've Been Excited'
John Legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Can 'Finally' Feel Her Baby: 'Don't Need to Text My Doc'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in Pink Sequin Dress at 2022 Emmys
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump While Basking in Beautiful Italian Scenery
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Photo of Baby Bump During Acupuncture Appointment
Chrissy Teigen Is Having Fun During Pregnancy: ‘I love This Makeup, I Love This Length – and I Lovvvvvvvvve Escape Rooms’
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump After a Fun-Filled Outing with Friends
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Cravings 'Comical at This Point' as She Eats Squeezable Cheese
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant
Baby on the Way! Chrissy Teigen's Cute Bump Pics
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Family Getaway Photos — See the Snaps!
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
John Legend Opens Up About Being 'Cautiously Optimistic' During Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiOaDR2Jdgx/
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Asks Whitney Cummings to Be Her Baby's Godmother in Hilarious Video: Watch
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Loss of Her Baby Son Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion