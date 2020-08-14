Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are expecting their third child together

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Bump: 'Look at This Third Baby S—'

Chrissy Teigen is bumping along!

Teigen, who is pregnant with her third child, showed off her growing baby bump on her Instagram Stories and Twitter on Thursday evening.

"Look at this third baby s—," said Teigen, wearing a pair of black leggings and an open blazer as she posed in a floor-length mirror. "What the ... oh my God."

Legend, 41, and Teigen, 34, are already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that Teigen is expecting after the couple hinted at the pregnancy in Legend's latest music video, "Wild."

At the end of the video, which features the parents driving in a convertible and running on a beach, they stand together at the ocean's edge as Teigen puts her hands on her stomach, revealing a tiny baby bump.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miles, Luna

During a live chat on YouTube ahead of the music video's premiere, the couple spoke about how special it is to be able to watch their relationship evolve throughout the course of Legend's music videos — which began with “Stereo,” where they first met on set.

“We have 'All of Me,' the marriage, no kids yet. 'Love Me Now' with Luna and this one with Miles,” Teigen explained. Legend added, "It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter."

The duo also opened up about the importance of communication in their relationship, saying that they go through challenges just like any other couple.

"I know people see us in these music videos and it presents us like we have a perfect life," Legend — PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive — said. "We are truly grateful for our life and our lives together and our family, but everybody has troubles and don't think you're alone if you're fighting with your spouse."

Legend said that although he and Teigen have "different communication styles," the pair have learned how to "work around each other and know what works for one person versus the other."