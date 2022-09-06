Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump While Basking in Beautiful Italian Scenery

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who are expecting another baby together, have been sharing plenty of content from their family trip to Italy

Georgia Slater
Published on September 6, 2022 02:36 PM

Chrissy Teigen is embracing a moment of calm amid her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared a new photo on Instagram from her family's trip to Italy. In the scenic shot, Teigen shows off her baby bump while posing underneath a beautiful set of trees in a long blue dress with feathered edges.

Teigen, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, looks off into the distance while placing her hands on top of her bump.

The Cravings author and Legend announced on Instagram last month that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a series of adorable pictures while hanging out in an Italian piazza with son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6.

Luna and her mom matched in purple dresses while Miles wore a white t-shirt with a pair of salmon-colored pants.

The little kids chased each other around the piazza while Teigen posed on a bench and laughed.

The pregnant star shared another vacation photo on Instagram last month where she smiled with Miles sitting on her lap. Next to her, daughter Luna sat on Legend's lap, throwing up a peace sign in a sweet purple bikini.

"EVERYONE IS LOOKING!!!!!!! this is a big deal," she captioned the sweet family photo.

Teigen previously said she feared she would never be able to carry a child again when she opened up to PEOPLE in April 2021 about her fertility struggles.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she said at the time. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."

