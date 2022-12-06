Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette

Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette.

As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask.

Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who are expecting another baby together, attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Teigen showed off her elegant maternity style for the special night out.

The soon-to-be mom of three wore a floor-length pink off-the-shoulder gown that billowed atop her baby bump. The sleeves were adorned with silver jewels and she accessorized her look with black elbow-length gloves and a black clutch that closed with a jewel-encrusted bow. Legend, 43, kept things classic in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie.

In photos from the night, the couple, who is already parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, walked arm-in-arm into the event as they passed a wintry display.

Sarah Silbiger/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The dinner came one day after Teigen celebrated her 37th birthday. Sharing scenes from the day on an Instagram Reel, the pregnant cookbook author began the recap with a video admiring her baby bump in the mirror.

"Here's what I did for my 37th birthday," she started the video, showing her day of eating pizza, hanging out with friends and watching The Office and Below Deck.

The day also included a clip of her sorting through "some baby stuff" in a packed room. It concluded with Teigen admitting she accused husband John Legend of "not doing anything for my birthday when I specifically told him not to," showing Legend looking at her, bewildered, before shrugging her off and walking away.

"I've never done less for my birthday and I couldn't be happier," she added on Twitter Wednesday evening.