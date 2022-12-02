Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Baby Bump in Pink Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her elegant maternity style for a special evening at the White House.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, and husband John Legend attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday.

The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. Teigen and Legend, who are expecting another baby next year, were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event.

For the evening out, Teigen wore a floor-length pink off-the-shoulder gown that billowed atop her baby bump. The sleeves were adorned with silver jewels and she accessorized her look with black elbow-length gloves and a black clutch that closed with a jewel-encrusted bow. Legend, 43, kept things classic in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie.

In photos from the night, the couple, who is already parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, walked arm-in-arm into the event as they passed a wintry display.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

The dinner came one day after Teigen celebrated her 37th birthday. Sharing scenes from the day on an Instagram Reel Thursday, the pregnant cookbook author began the recap with a video admiring her baby bump in the mirror.

"Here's what I did for my 37th birthday," she started the video, showing her day of eating pizza, hanging out with friends and watching The Office and Below Deck.

The day also included a clip of her sorting through "some baby stuff" in a packed room. It concluded with Teigen admitting she accused husband John Legend of "not doing anything for my birthday when I specifically told him not to," showing Legend looking at her, bewildered, before shrugging her off and walking away.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

"I've never done less for my birthday and I couldn't be happier," she added on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Last month, the model shared images of a cozy family weekend, including one where Luna snuggled up close and looked ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump.

Another image featured Teigen's bare bump, with Miles sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie together.

"This weekend was 👍🏽," Teigen wrote in the caption.