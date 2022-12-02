Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Baby Bump in Pink Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby next year

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 11:40 AM
US singer John Legend and US model Chrissy Teigen arrive to attend the State Dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2022. This will be the first state dinner of President Biden's presidency and a chance for the US and France to strengthen ties that have frayed due to disputes over trade and national security. The Bidens host a State Visit by President Macron and Mrs. Marcon of France, Washington, USA - 01 Dec 2022
Photo: Sarah Silbiger/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her elegant maternity style for a special evening at the White House.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, and husband John Legend attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday.

The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. Teigen and Legend, who are expecting another baby next year, were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event.

For the evening out, Teigen wore a floor-length pink off-the-shoulder gown that billowed atop her baby bump. The sleeves were adorned with silver jewels and she accessorized her look with black elbow-length gloves and a black clutch that closed with a jewel-encrusted bow. Legend, 43, kept things classic in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie.

In photos from the night, the couple, who is already parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, walked arm-in-arm into the event as they passed a wintry display.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

US singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife model <a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

The dinner came one day after Teigen celebrated her 37th birthday. Sharing scenes from the day on an Instagram Reel Thursday, the pregnant cookbook author began the recap with a video admiring her baby bump in the mirror.

"Here's what I did for my 37th birthday," she started the video, showing her day of eating pizza, hanging out with friends and watching The Office and Below Deck.

The day also included a clip of her sorting through "some baby stuff" in a packed room. It concluded with Teigen admitting she accused husband John Legend of "not doing anything for my birthday when I specifically told him not to," showing Legend looking at her, bewildered, before shrugging her off and walking away.

US singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife model <a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

"I've never done less for my birthday and I couldn't be happier," she added on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Last month, the model shared images of a cozy family weekend, including one where Luna snuggled up close and looked ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump.

Another image featured Teigen's bare bump, with Miles sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie together.

"This weekend was 👍🏽," Teigen wrote in the caption.

Related Articles
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1757 -- Pictured: Film director Greta Gerwig during an interview on Thursday, December 1, 2022
Greta Gerwig Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Noah Baumbach: 'Nobody's Paying Attention'
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Jennifer Garner's Teenage Daughter Violet Looks All Grown Up at the White House in Rare Appearance
lindsay arnold
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Poses in Bikini as She Shows Off Baby Bump in Beachside Photo: '17 Weeks'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Shot in Recap Video with Scenes From Her 37th Birthday
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Shot as She Recounts Scenes from Her 37th Birthday: Watch
James Van Der Beek Shares Photo of Son Jeremiah, 13 Months, Sitting Between Two Family Dogs
James Van Der Beek Shares Photo of Son Jeremiah, 13 Months, Sitting Between Family Dogs
Lake Bell attends the Cann-Do Holiday Campaign Premiere Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 30, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lake Bell Jokes She's 'Straight-Up a Better Parent' When She's Stoned: 'I'm on Their Level'
Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James
Keshia Knight Pulliam and Husband Brad James Expecting First Baby Together — See Her Bump!
Rosie HW
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives a Glimpse into Mom Life with Rare Photos of Her Two Kids
sabrina bryan expecting baby no. 2
'Cheetah Girls' Star Sabrina Bryan Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Jordan Lundberg
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Devastating Miscarriage at 16 Weeks Pregnant: 'I Started to Scream'
Christina Hall, Ant Anstead and son Hudson
Christina Hall Says She's 'Exhausted' by Drama Around Posting Son Hudson's Face
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Says She Feels Like She's 'Constantly Being Pulled in a Million Directions' as a Mom
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Erin Napier Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Her Christmas Tree as Baby Daughter Mae Tries to Get Close
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey as They Share Sweet Gift for Baby: 'Future Footballer'
Nicky Hilton Joins Her Kids in Decorating Their Home for the Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids Decorating for Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend