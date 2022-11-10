Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Strips Down for Nude Selfie as She Shows Off Baby Bump, Talks Acid Reflux

Chrissy Teigen is continuing to document her pregnancy journey.

On Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared an intimate photo on her Instagram Story, posing completely nude for a mirror selfie as she covered her breasts with one arm and rested her bare baby bump on the bathroom sink.

Teigen, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, also had a piece of black body tape placed on her stomach, which she explained was to help her acid reflux.

"Thank you @doctorberlin for my acid reflux tape (it works!!???) and for being my main man for many years! And for watching barbarian with me," she wrote on the slide.

Teigen and Legend are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

On Wednesday, the pregnant model mom revealed that son Miles recently received stitches for the first time.

Sharing a photo of the little boy leaning on her with a bandage on his forehead, she wrote, "Well I had always predicted a broken arm first but stitches inched in as Miles' first official accident."

Teigen has long been open about how her kids aren't afraid to play rough. Sharing photos of the siblings posing in fighting stances around the house in June, the cookbook author joked that her kids are "keeping it exciting these days."

"I've also never seen such competitive human beings in my life. I swear we are keeping both of them but they act like we are fixin to ditch one," Teigen captioned the post.

Later that month, Teigen revealed that Miles accidentally knocked his older sister's tooth out while the two were playing. The mom recorded her pair of kids excitedly running inside in their bathing suits, with Miles proudly shouting, "I got Luna's tooth out. I knocked her mouth, and it just came out."