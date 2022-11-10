Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Strips Down for Nude Selfie as She Shows Off Baby Bump, Talks Acid Reflux

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who already share son Miles and daughter Luna, are expecting another baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 01:06 PM
chrissy teigen pregnant
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Chrissy Teigen is continuing to document her pregnancy journey.

On Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared an intimate photo on her Instagram Story, posing completely nude for a mirror selfie as she covered her breasts with one arm and rested her bare baby bump on the bathroom sink.

Teigen, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, also had a piece of black body tape placed on her stomach, which she explained was to help her acid reflux.

"Thank you @doctorberlin for my acid reflux tape (it works!!???) and for being my main man for many years! And for watching barbarian with me," she wrote on the slide.

Teigen and Legend are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">chrissy teigen</a> pregnant
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

On Wednesday, the pregnant model mom revealed that son Miles recently received stitches for the first time.

Sharing a photo of the little boy leaning on her with a bandage on his forehead, she wrote, "Well I had always predicted a broken arm first but stitches inched in as Miles' first official accident."

Teigen has long been open about how her kids aren't afraid to play rough. Sharing photos of the siblings posing in fighting stances around the house in June, the cookbook author joked that her kids are "keeping it exciting these days."

"I've also never seen such competitive human beings in my life. I swear we are keeping both of them but they act like we are fixin to ditch one," Teigen captioned the post.

Later that month, Teigen revealed that Miles accidentally knocked his older sister's tooth out while the two were playing. The mom recorded her pair of kids excitedly running inside in their bathing suits, with Miles proudly shouting, "I got Luna's tooth out. I knocked her mouth, and it just came out."

Related Articles
'Jersey Shore' 's Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'It's a Situation'
'Jersey Shore' 's Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'It's a Situation'
John Osborne
Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Wife Lucie Silvas Expecting Twins: 'We Couldn't Be More Lucky'
David Bizarro
Emmy-Winning Puppeteer David Bizzaro Gives Raw Look at Life as a New Dad with ADHD
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Son Miles Had His 'First Official Accident' and Got Stitches
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles, 4, Received Stitches: 'First Official Accident'
kaley cuoco supports jen aniston
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Story About Infertility
JJ Lane Warns Parents About RSV as He Shares Photo of Daughter Nelle, 4 months, Being Checked
JJ Lane Warns Parents About RSV as He Shares Photo of Daughter Nelle, 4 Months, Being Checked
Pat McAfee, Samantha McAfee
Pat and Samantha McAfee Expecting 'Double Rainbow' Baby: 'Happy and Blessed'
Brittany Mahomes Baby Bump Comparison
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Rebel Wilson Says It Was 'Devastating' After Finding Out She Had No Viable Embryos
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Jenna Johnson Says Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Makes Her Feel 'Super Empowered' During Pregnancy
Hillary Vaughn, Election Night Coverage
Fox Reporter Hillary Vaughn Covers Election Night While Pregnant: 'What Unites Us Is Love'
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Poses With Bump in Lacy Black Nightgown
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Holds Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Lacy Black Nightgown — See the Photo!
https://www.instagram.com/christinaperri/. christina perri/Instagram
Christina Perri Shares Daughter Carmella's Sweet Comment 'Celebrating' Her Postpartum Body
Kris Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala
Kris Jenner Reflects on Having the 'Greatest Pregnancies' with All 6 Kids: 'I Got Very Lucky'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bump in a Cozy Look and a Sexy Look: 'We Are Gettin' There'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress
Kaley Cuoco Instagram
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini Top While Poolside — See the Scenic Photo!