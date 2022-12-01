Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Shot as She Recounts Scenes from Her 37th Birthday: Watch

Chrissy Teigen is recapping a low-key, but still wonderful birthday.

Sharing scenes from the day on an Instagram Reel Thursday, the pregnant Cravings author began the recap with a video admiring her baby bump in the mirror.

"Here's what I did for my 37th birthday," she started the video, showing her day of eating pizza, hanging out with friends and watching The Office and Below Deck.

The day also included a clip of her sorting through "some baby stuff" in a packed room. It concluded with Teigen admitting she accused husband John Legend of "not doing anything for my birthday when I specifically told him not to," showing Legend looking at her, bewildered, before shrugging her off and walking away.

"I've never done less for my birthday and I couldn't be happier," she added on Twitter Wednesday evening.

The couple, who are expecting a baby in 2023, are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½.

Last month, the model shared images of a cozy family weekend, including one where Luna snuggled up close and looked ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump.

Another image featured Teigen's bare bump, with Miles sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie together.

"This weekend was 👍🏽," Teigen wrote in the caption.

After Teigen announced in August that she and Legend, 43, are expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss, the cookbook author admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'Okay, if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."