Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares a 'Big Deal' Family Photo from Vacation: 'Everyone Is Looking!'

Chrissy Teigen announced earlier this month that she and husband John Legend are expecting another baby together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on August 29, 2022 04:32 PM
Chrissy Teigen, john legend
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a serious parenting win.

The pregnant Cravings author, 36, shared a photo on Instagram Monday where she smiles with son Miles, 4, sitting on her lap. Next to her, daughter Luna, 6, sits on dad John Legend 's lap, throwing up a peace sign in a sweet purple bikini.

"EVERYONE IS LOOKING!!!!!!! this is a big deal," she captioned the sweet family photo.

Teigen and Legend announced on Instagram earlier this month that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

Last Thursday, the model shared a series of mirror selfies on Instagram along with a caption about her growing breast size amid her pregnancy.

"Will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at. looking like a g, maybe h," she teased.

Brooklyn Decker jokingly replied in the comments, "We still love 'Hank,' " while comedian Chris Klemens also teased, "Hear me out... Quin or Quincy"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Earlier this summer, Teigen joked about how her kids are pretty competitive with each other around the house.

In one snap, Luna posed in a fighting stance with a karate belt wrapped around her waist. Meanwhile, another photo showed Miles hanging on the back of Legend.

"These two are keeping it exciting these days. I've also never seen such competitive human beings in my life. I swear we are keeping both of them but they act like we are fixin to ditch one," Teigen captioned the post.

