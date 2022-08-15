Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She's Ready for Her Bump to 'Just Be Huge Already' in New Photo

The star gave an update on her growing belly, and her feelings about it, in an Instagram mirror selfie on Sunday

By
Published on August 15, 2022 12:13 PM
Chrissy Teigen's new bump pic
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is ready for the next stage of her pregnancy.

The cookbook author and model, 36, posted a photo on Instagram Sunday featuring her growing baby bump, and shared her latest musings about being pregnant.

"The in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don't worry we can't see you!!" Teigen captioned a glamorous mirror selfie, which featured her hairstylist Irinel de León in the background.

In the snap, the star sports an all-black ensemble of a bra and shorts, with her jacket pulled back to reveal her bare bump.

The snap is the latest in Teigen's growing collection documenting her fourth pregnancy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Teigen and husband John Legend, 43 are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4. In September 2020, she suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption.

The couple, who has been outspoken about their in-vitro fertilization journey, announced the joyful news that they are expanding their family on Instagram earlier this month.

In the post, which has garnered more than 3.5 million likes, Teigen wore a crop top and Gucci lace underwear.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen pregnancy
Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound of Baby on the Way — See the Pic!
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Photo of Baby Bump During Acupuncture Appointment
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes 44 People Helped Create Her 'Thirst Trap' Selfie to Reveal Baby News
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy Reveal Included a $520 Pair of Gucci Underwear
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Baby Bump in $520 Sheer Gucci Underwear for Pregnancy Reveal
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Prime Video brings The Blue Room to SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen's Decision to Share Photos of Late Son Jack Was 'Really Powerful'
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
 John Legend Announces New Album 'LEGEND' , Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Found Out Title with Everyone Else
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She 'Finished' Latest Round of IVF: 'Everything Is Good'
Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Selfie with Luna and Miles from Inside the 2022 Grammys
Chrissy Teigen
See Chrissy Teigen's Show-Stopping Pink Grammys Ballgown from Every Angle
Chrissy Teigen attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Giving Herself Injection After Announcing IVF Journey
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna
John Legend Snaps Adorable Family Selfie at Miles' First T-Ball Practice — See the Cute Pic!
Card Placeholder Image
Chrissy Teigen Swears Off Tweeting About Pregnancy After Body-Shamers Attack Her Baby Bump
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Touching Update on Her Pregnancy: 'Grow Baby Grow'
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shares She Hasn't 'Fully Processed' Losing Son Jack While Reflecting on Her N.Y. Life