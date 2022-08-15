Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She's Ready for Her Bump to 'Just Be Huge Already' in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen is ready for the next stage of her pregnancy.

The cookbook author and model, 36, posted a photo on Instagram Sunday featuring her growing baby bump, and shared her latest musings about being pregnant.

"The in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don't worry we can't see you!!" Teigen captioned a glamorous mirror selfie, which featured her hairstylist Irinel de León in the background.

In the snap, the star sports an all-black ensemble of a bra and shorts, with her jacket pulled back to reveal her bare bump.

The snap is the latest in Teigen's growing collection documenting her fourth pregnancy.

Teigen and husband John Legend, 43 are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4. In September 2020, she suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption.

The couple, who has been outspoken about their in-vitro fertilization journey, announced the joyful news that they are expanding their family on Instagram earlier this month.

In the post, which has garnered more than 3.5 million likes, Teigen wore a crop top and Gucci lace underwear.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."