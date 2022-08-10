Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Photo of Baby Bump During Acupuncture Appointment

The cookbook author is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, she announced last week

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on August 10, 2022

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a look at her wellness routine as she prepares for her new addition to the family.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared a close-up photo of her baby bump on her Instagram Story which she snapped during an acupuncture session.

In the picture, Teigen is lying down on a table while several thin needles are inserted into specific points on her bare belly. According to the Mayo Clinic, acupuncture is a key component of traditional Chinese medicine that is most commonly used to treat pain and is increasingly being used for overall wellness.

Teigen, 36, and husband John Legend — who share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 3 — are currently expecting another baby together.

In September 2020, Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption.

On Monday Teigen shared the first sonogram picture of her baby on the way on her Instagram Story.

"Me hearing the FBI raided Mar a Lago," she humorously captioned the detailed image, referring to the news about former President Donald Trump's Florida compound.

Teigen and Legend, 43, have also been outspoken about their in-vitro fertilization journey, and shared the good news of her fourth pregnancy last week on Instagram.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps, which saw her sporting a crop top and lace underwear. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of Jack. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," Teigen continued. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

