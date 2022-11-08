Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress

Chrissy Teigen has got the glow.

The pregnant mom shared two recent looks on Instagram, beginning Monday with a polka-dotted black-and-white jumpsuit paired with a cozy cream cardigan.

"Oh dear. We are gettin there," she captioned the two shots, one of which showed her sitting on a curb leading into her backyard, while the other was a mirror selfie where she held her bump.

In a photo shared early Tuesday, the cookbook author made an attempt at an Instagram Reel, where she posed in a white silky gown as she showed her bump from the side.

"Im trying really hard to learn reels," Teigen said of the short video, where she moves between different poses in front of the camera.

Joking that she just chooses "the song at the top of the recommended list no matter what and the filter on top of the recommended list no matter what," Teigen shared her admiration for those who "do it well," admitting she feels like she's "truly so bad at this kind of creativity."

The expectant mom was feeling emotional earlier Monday, when she shared photos of son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6, posing for school pictures. Miles wore a colorful watercolor dinosaur button-down shirt and salmon-colored pants, while Luna wore a ruffly one-shouldered purple dress.

She simply captioned the images "😭😭😭," and Teigen later talked about Miles' photo in the comments. "Fly down just like dad all the time 😂," she joked.

Husband John Legend commented on the sweet photos, writing, "Again, I'm jealous of this photographer."

On Halloween, Teigen, 36, dressed up like a black cat, wearing all black and sporting lace cat ears. The model also had whiskers drawn on and a little pink nose. She posted a photo of her costume in an Instagram Story with the caption, "THE costume of the pregnant."

The carousel of photos she posted to her timeline also included Teigen and Legend, 43, setting up for "candy pong" and two videos showing off her children's costumes.

Alongside the photos and videos, the cookbook author wrote, "A lot for 8am. candy pong was a hit!"