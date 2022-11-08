Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying documenting her pregnancy on Instagram as she and husband John Legend — who also share son Miles and daughter Luna — await another baby

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 01:45 PM
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bump in a Cozy Look and a Sexy Look: 'We Are Gettin' There'
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen has got the glow.

The pregnant mom shared two recent looks on Instagram, beginning Monday with a polka-dotted black-and-white jumpsuit paired with a cozy cream cardigan.

"Oh dear. We are gettin there," she captioned the two shots, one of which showed her sitting on a curb leading into her backyard, while the other was a mirror selfie where she held her bump.

In a photo shared early Tuesday, the cookbook author made an attempt at an Instagram Reel, where she posed in a white silky gown as she showed her bump from the side.

"Im trying really hard to learn reels," Teigen said of the short video, where she moves between different poses in front of the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joking that she just chooses "the song at the top of the recommended list no matter what and the filter on top of the recommended list no matter what," Teigen shared her admiration for those who "do it well," admitting she feels like she's "truly so bad at this kind of creativity."

The expectant mom was feeling emotional earlier Monday, when she shared photos of son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6, posing for school pictures. Miles wore a colorful watercolor dinosaur button-down shirt and salmon-colored pants, while Luna wore a ruffly one-shouldered purple dress.

She simply captioned the images "😭😭😭," and Teigen later talked about Miles' photo in the comments. "Fly down just like dad all the time 😂," she joked.

Husband John Legend commented on the sweet photos, writing, "Again, I'm jealous of this photographer."

On Halloween, Teigen, 36, dressed up like a black cat, wearing all black and sporting lace cat ears. The model also had whiskers drawn on and a little pink nose. She posted a photo of her costume in an Instagram Story with the caption, "THE costume of the pregnant."

The carousel of photos she posted to her timeline also included Teigen and Legend, 43, setting up for "candy pong" and two videos showing off her children's costumes.

Alongside the photos and videos, the cookbook author wrote, "A lot for 8am. candy pong was a hit!"

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco Instagram
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini Top While Poolside — See the Scenic Photo!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkobgWDvxhy/?hl=en. Jason Mewes/Instagram
Jason Mewes Reveals He and Wife Jordan Monsanto Are Expecting Second Baby: 'So Happy'
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Spends Time with Patrick Mahomes' Family Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo
Joanna Gaines She'll Take 'Snuggles Over Sleep' After Son Crew Joined Her in Bed for a Night
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Shows Off Daughter Lucy's New 'Pebbles' Hairdo In Adorable Photo: 'It's Fashion'
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Ryan Reynolds attends The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before
THE BACHELORETTE - "Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!" - In anticipation of Hannah Brown's journey as the next Bachelorette, viewers will celebrate 15 seasons of romance with Chris Harrison as he hits the road in a double-decker bus with Bachelor Nation super fans, revisiting some of the most iconic date spots from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" history. The momentous occasion will culminate with a Bachelorette reunion like no other, with special surprises along the way, on "The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!," a two-hour special airing MONDAY, MAY 6 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (John Fleenor via Getty Images) EMILY MAYNARD-JOHNSON
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Pics of Daughter Nola Bonding with Baby Brother Jones: 'Squad Goals'
brittany mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Sterling Ahead of Baby Boy's Arrival
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Transforms into Disney's 'The Proud Family' in Rare Halloween Photo
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon Kisses Pregnant Alyssa Scott and Her Baby Bump in Steamy Bathtub Maternity Photos
Gemma Arterton attends the Raindance Awards Ceremony 2022, where she received the Raindance Icon Award 2022 on November 04, 2022 in London, England.
Gemma Arterton Expecting First Baby with Husband Rory Keenan — See Her Bump!
Sadie Robertson, christian huff
Sadie Robertson Expecting Second Baby with Husband Christian Huff: 'Little Miracle Is in Motion'
John Legend Chrissy Teigen family Halloween
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'