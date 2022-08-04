Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes 44 People Helped Create Her 'Thirst Trap' Selfie to Reveal Baby News

Chrissy Teigen announced she's expecting after she and husband John Legend suffered a pregnancy loss with their third child, Jack, in September 2020

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 12:22 PM
Chrissy Teigen pregnancy
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is already having fun sharing her pregnancy content online.

On Wednesday, the model, 36, announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her fourth child with husband John Legend, 43, after undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF). The couple is also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 6.

Later, Teigen shared another photo revealing her baby bump while wearing the same crop top and lace underwear on Twitter, thanking those who reached out to her after the announcement.

"Thank you for your kind messages today," Teigen wrote. "Does Twitter still accept niche thirst traps?"

The cookbook author later shared that same photo on her Instagram Story, tagging those who helped with the photo behind-the-scenes, joking that it took "44 people" to make the selfie happen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her pregnancy announcement, Teigen opened up about how emotional this experience has been after her pregnancy loss with her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

For more on Chrissy Teigen, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Legend also shared the exciting news on social media, simply captioning a screenshot of Teigen's announcement and adding the caption, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Teigen first revealed via social media that she was undergoing IVF treatments in February.

"Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."

Legend then told PEOPLE in March that Luna and Miles "know we are trying, and they are excited."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy Reveal Included a $520 Pair of Gucci Underwear
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Baby Bump in $520 Sheer Gucci Underwear for Pregnancy Reveal
chrissy teigen
John Legend Says Loss of Son Jack 'Tested' Him and Chrissy Teigen: 'It Strengthened Our Resolve'
Chrissy Teigen attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Giving Herself Injection After Announcing IVF Journey
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She's Undergoing IVF After Loss of Son Jack: 'I Honestly Don't Mind the Shots'
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She 'Finished' Latest Round of IVF: 'Everything Is Good'
Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Selfie with Luna and Miles from Inside the 2022 Grammys
Frida Mom event
Chrissy Teigen Says Women Are Unprepared for Motherhood Because of 'Perfection of Instagram'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna
John Legend Snaps Adorable Family Selfie at Miles' First T-Ball Practice — See the Cute Pic!
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Hits the Water with Adorable Daughter Luna: 'Caught a Mermaid'
John Legend at SiriusXM and Pandora, Kimberly Wilson attend Home On Tour featuring John Legend, presented by Ashley x Pandora, on March 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
John Legend Says Miles and Luna Are 'Excited' for a Potential Sibling: 'They Know We Are Trying'
John Legend, Luna, Miles
John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys
chrissy teigen and john legend
Chrissy Teigen Gets Glammed Up for Disco Date with John Legend, Jokes She's 'Too Lazy to Cheat'
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shares She Hasn't 'Fully Processed' Losing Son Jack While Reflecting on Her N.Y. Life
Card Placeholder Image
Chrissy Teigen Swears Off Tweeting About Pregnancy After Body-Shamers Attack Her Baby Bump
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Pays Tribute to Late Son Jack One Year After Losing Him: 'Mom and Dad Love You'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Honors Late Son Jack with Memorial: 'Hopefully Some Closure in My Heart Will Happen'