Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes 44 People Helped Create Her 'Thirst Trap' Selfie to Reveal Baby News

Chrissy Teigen is already having fun sharing her pregnancy content online.

On Wednesday, the model, 36, announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her fourth child with husband John Legend, 43, after undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF). The couple is also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 6.

Later, Teigen shared another photo revealing her baby bump while wearing the same crop top and lace underwear on Twitter, thanking those who reached out to her after the announcement.

"Thank you for your kind messages today," Teigen wrote. "Does Twitter still accept niche thirst traps?"

The cookbook author later shared that same photo on her Instagram Story, tagging those who helped with the photo behind-the-scenes, joking that it took "44 people" to make the selfie happen.

In her pregnancy announcement, Teigen opened up about how emotional this experience has been after her pregnancy loss with her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Legend also shared the exciting news on social media, simply captioning a screenshot of Teigen's announcement and adding the caption, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Teigen first revealed via social media that she was undergoing IVF treatments in February.

"Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."

Legend then told PEOPLE in March that Luna and Miles "know we are trying, and they are excited."