Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She'll Name Her Baby with the 'Letter My Boobs Stop Growing At'

Chrissy Teigen announced earlier this month that she and husband John Legend are expecting another baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on August 26, 2022 11:27 AM

Chrissy Teigen has a unique idea of how she'll come up with a name for her baby on the way.

On Thursday, the Cravings author, 36, shared a series of mirror selfies on Instagram along with a caption about her growing breast size amid her pregnancy.

"Will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at. looking like a g, maybe h," she teased.

Brooklyn Decker jokingly replied in the comments, "We still love 'Hank,' " while comedian Chris Klemens also teased, "Hear me out... Quin or Quincy"

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a photo dump with pictures and videos from a recent family trip on Instagram. Featured throughout the photos was Teigen's baby bump as she and husband John Legend await the birth of their baby early next year.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Teigen wore a green maxi dress with cutouts from Cult Gaia and a scarf wrapped around her head as she posed with daughter Luna, 6, in one shot. She sported the same dress and posed with both Luna and Miles, 4, in another photo taken at a different location.

The model also included two bikini bump photos in the set, both in which she wore a golden-orange two-piece.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend announced on Instagram earlier this month that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

The model noted the pregnancy came after undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF). In the pictures announcing the news, she showed off her baby bump as she wore a crop top and lace underwear.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

